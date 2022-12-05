One of Australia's top surf boat sweeps has guided Port Kembla Surf Life Saving Club's open men's crew to national success.
Victory at the national selection titles in Queenscliff last Friday will now see Jack Patison and his crew represent the Surf Life Saving Australia team at the Trans Tasman Test series in New Zealand next February.
The Port Kembla crew of Patison, stroke seat Mitch Hogan, second stroke Corey Jackson, his twin brother Aaron Jackson and second bow Mitch Foran, beat out 12 of Australia's top surf boat crews to secure victory.
At first the 12 crews competed in three round robin race events. The top eight crews after this accumulated points in two heats of two different races.
Then four clubs, Port Kembla, fellow Illawarra outfit Bulli, Mermaid Beach from Queensland and NSW northern beaches' team South Curl Curl raced off over three-events for the right to represent Australia in NZ.
Heading into the third and final race Port Kembla, Bulli and South Curl Curl were neck and neck.
"Fortunately we won and won the right to go to New Zealand," Patison said.
"It was tough racing. We were pushed all the way. I'm so happy to have won for Port Kembla."
Patison, who used to row for the Austinmer Surf Club for over 20 years, where he guided open men's and veterans' crews to more than 10 national titles, actually retired from competing five years ago.
"One of my rowers talked me into coming back this year so I'm two carnivals out of retirement and back in the Australian team. I'm pretty happy with that," he said.
'"I came back into competing full of energy and excited to do it.
"Our rowers that originally rowed with me at Austi actually live in Port Kembla now. I live in Avondale on a farm, this is the closest beach to me. I was happy to come and compete for Port Kembla Surf Club. Everyone at the club has really supported us and welcomed us with open arms.
"The team just wanted to start fresh. The crew are four mates who have all rowed before at a high level. We also have four girls in our open women's team.
"We just want to help the rest of the club and the rowers while we are there and hopefully build the club stronger and stronger."
Port Kembla SLSC president David Erskine was happy to have Patison at the club.
"To be able to attract a guy like Patto to our club to teach the rest of us speaks volumes for our club and what we are trying to achieve," he said.
"His latest success has put Port Kembla on the map
"We are a club struggling to fill our patrols and struggling to attract members. Hopefully this fantastic achievement will lead to more people joining our club."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
