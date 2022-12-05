Action needed on Shellharbour parking. Letters, December 6, 2022

So, our Shellharbour councillors need to spend $300,000 on a parking study when it's obvious to everyone that something needs to be done. Just have a look at Christmas time, the overflow car park is overflowing. Go to any sporting field on the weekend and see the number of cars parked on the street as the car parks are totally inadequate. But what do we expect from councillors that cannot even see the Albion Park Road gets flooded when it rains and do absolutely nothing about it.
Also, they are blind to the graffiti that covers nearly every electricity, telephone, water cabinets that are on the streets. In my opinion our councillors drive and walk around with their eyes closed.
Henry Gal, Shellharbour
The Marco Polo Retirement Village is one place that stays lodged very vividly in my memory.
When I ran a small telecommunications company I was called on to provide an internet connection for an old lady who was almost 80 so that she could keep in touch with her friends and relatives in the outside world. ADSL was then the way a computer was hooked up to the network.
It beggars belief that nobody, but nobody, has been able to provide anywhere near the right amount of retirement and aged care facilities for our elderly Australians.
When we read in the Mercury that upwards of 100 patients are occupying acute beds in hospital waiting for places in aged care facilities, we can only say that greed, profit, and indifference have been the only outcome from countless enquiries into this fault ridden industry.
We need to make the entire aged care industry a national care service where the good people who served this country well, know where their next good night's sleep and meal are coming from.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
The ABC presents the sittings of Parliament where opposing parties are presented. It presents the National Press Club that is addressed by speakers that hold different opinions. The weekly program Insiders invites people of different political persuasions, ably supported by the 7.30 Report. Then there are programmes like Q+A where the public are invited to question a diverse panel on contemporary issues.
Programmes that air all views is the business of a national broadcaster owned by the people. This important public asset is continually under attack. Liberal governments are its main opposition. They seek to silence the publication of opposing views that are at the centre of our democracy. And then there are the writers to this page with their petty criticisms about some mistakes the ABC makes. Their bias has closed their minds to the important service that our ABC provides.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
