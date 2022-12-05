Action needed on Shellharbour parking. Letters, December 6, 2022

So, our Shellharbour councillors need to spend $300,000 on a parking study when it's obvious to everyone that something needs to be done. Just have a look at Christmas time, the overflow car park is overflowing. Go to any sporting field on the weekend and see the number of cars parked on the street as the car parks are totally inadequate. But what do we expect from councillors that cannot even see the Albion Park Road gets flooded when it rains and do absolutely nothing about it.