Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Action needed on Shellharbour parking. Letters to the Editor, December 6, 2022

December 6 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action needed on Shellharbour parking. Letters, December 6, 2022

So, our Shellharbour councillors need to spend $300,000 on a parking study when it's obvious to everyone that something needs to be done. Just have a look at Christmas time, the overflow car park is overflowing. Go to any sporting field on the weekend and see the number of cars parked on the street as the car parks are totally inadequate. But what do we expect from councillors that cannot even see the Albion Park Road gets flooded when it rains and do absolutely nothing about it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.