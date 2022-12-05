Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong sports clubs, schools share in $400,000 in grants

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 12:35pm
Wiseman Park Tennis Club president Colin Marshman with Wollongong MP Paul Scully and a sample of what the new playing surface will look like. Picture by Robert Peet

Wollongong's chances of hosting a Women's World Cup team are one step closer, thanks to a $50,000 grant.

