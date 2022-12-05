Wollongong's chances of hosting a Women's World Cup team are one step closer, thanks to a $50,000 grant.
Wollongong Wolves received the funds to overhaul drainage at Albert Butler Park.
The drainage works are part of $500,000 of works to prepare the Primbee sports field to be up to FIFA standards.
Club CEO Strebre Delovski said the existing drainage made for an "absolute nightmare" during the heavy rains of the past season.
"We probably had to reschedule at least 50 junior games this year," he said.
The work will involve a grid of trenches criss-crossing the field so that water can be diverted off the playing surface.
"If we get a massive downpour, once the water runs away you'll be able to play a game on it," Mr Delovski said.
In addition to drainage works, lighting and support facilities need to be overhauled so that Wollongong could see the likes of previous World Cup champions United States training on local soil.
The club hopes works can begin before the end of 2022, to avoid any delays to the upcoming season, as local players will benefit just as much as touring international teams after the 2022 season was beset by constant rain.
"Regardless if we have a [World Cup] team or not, we need as many decent pitches as we can," Mr Delovski said.
Other successful grant recipients included the Wiseman Park Tennis Club, which received $30,240 for resurfacing of the Wiseman Park tennis courts.
Club president Colin Marshman said the new surface would replace the pathwork that currently exists and attract new members.
"When people come and see the courts and see how good they are they might want to stay," he said.
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully thanked the volunteers who put in the applications which resulted in $400,000 flowing through to local community organisations.
"It is a testament to the efforts of mainly volunteers who put grant applications together that these 19 projects received funding," he said.
Since 2009, the Community Building Partnerships program has awarded more than $399 million to over 18,000 projects.
