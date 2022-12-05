Work has started to convert existing classrooms at Oak Flats High School into learning spaces for students who need extra support after a controversial decision to remove several demountable buildings.
In a letter sent to parents, School Infrastructure NSW said it was transforming a science lab and two existing classrooms above it into four classrooms for the school's Jamberoo unit.
These will replace four of the six demountables the unit currently uses, which the Department of Education is relocating elsewhere.
The department said declining student numbers meant the school's permanent buildings could house the students.
To make the classrooms in the permanent building suitable for the Jamberoo students, School Infrastructure NSW is installing new furniture, wall coverings, flooring, blinds and screens.
Parents have voiced mixed reactions to the decision to press ahead with the change.
Isabell Jamieson, whose daughter Rylee was in the Jamberoo unit, felt the Department of Education had ignored the concerns of parents and students, who were worried that a move into mainstream spaces would disrupt the students' learning.
"They didn't listen to any of us, they just went ahead anyway," Ms Jamieson said.
By the time the department met and consulted with the school community on the changes, she said, it was too late.
Ms Jamieson said Rylee would not be there next year anyway, but she was concerned that other children were going to fall through the cracks.
"I'm really upset and disappointed, and the kids are too," she said.
Vanessa Bishop, the parent of a year nine student, said the department had paid attention to the needs of students in fitting out the new classrooms, although it was "not ideal" that the Jamberoo classrooms were not all together.
"What they've got in the classrooms is fantastic," Ms Bishop said.
She said everyone had to wait and see whether the new set-up would work for the students.
School Infrastructure NSW planned to have the fit-out of the classrooms completed by Friday, December 9.
In its letter, the agency said students would be invited to transition to the new spaces over one or two weeks.
The classrooms are at the end of a classroom block, adjacent to the demountables and a sensory garden.
School Infrstructure NSW also said the department was committed to working with parents and students on the design of a new landscaped garden where the demountables slated for removal sit.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
