Board support for Wollongong City nippers

It's a season for giving and that's exactly what NSW Ports has done - to Wollongong's nippers.
The Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club's (SLSC) Nippers will hit the beach with new boards this season.
The club was one of 17 organisations to benefit from NSW Ports 2022 Community Grant program.
"We're immensely proud to support local, grassroots organisations that do tremendous work in the areas surrounding our ports to help our communities thrive," NSW Ports' communications manager Brooke Eggleton said.
"Many of these groups - like Wollongong City SLSC - wouldn't be able to serve our communities without the tireless contributions of dedicated volunteers."
Wollongong City SLSC junior president Kristie Stepanovski said club members have a long and proud history, having provided patrols during the surf season for well over a century.
"Our club does an incredible job ensuring that the Wollongong community can come and enjoy their local beach safely throughout the surf season," Ms Stepanovski said.
The nippers program, she said, allows kids of all ages to participate in a series of less - from ocean swimming, board paddling and lifesaving skills to learning basic first aid and resuscitation techniques.
