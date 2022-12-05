Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Board support for Wollongong City nippers

By Newsroom
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club's Nippers show off their new boards, courtesy of NSW Ports. Picture supplied.

It's a season for giving and that's exactly what NSW Ports has done - to Wollongong's nippers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.