Looking for something local to put under the tree?
The brewers, roasters and distillers of the Illawarra have you sorted.
The craft beer boom has blessed the region with a number of local breweries who are blending hops, barley and fresh water to make some delicious beverages and many have turned their fermentation schedule to whip out some limited edition Christmas specials.
After something non alcoholic? Speciality roasters in the Wollongong CBD have been reading the beans and turned out a unique blend perfect for Christmas morning.
Read on for where to pick up a stocking stuffer that puts some Christmas cheer back into the community.
Starting off where it all began, the crew behind one of the first craft breweries in the Illawarra have released a Belgian Christmas Ale to get you into the festive spirit. Following in the footsteps of brewers in the northern hemisphere, the Belgian Christmas Ale is a spicier option with a stronger kick.
Five Barrel Brewing's take uses organ zest and nutmeg to spice up a Belgian Dubbel. Pick up a four pack or a carton, the brew is just as delicious by a roaring fire or beach-front pad.
From one of the earliest brewers to the newest kid on the block, Seeker Brewing in Unanderra has two limited releases in stock.
Taking a break from tradition, the Silly Season Hazy DIPA is designed to be drunk outdoors, in the sunshine, after applying sunscreen, of course. Described as "crazy hazy", the double dry-hopped DIPA - that's Double India Pale Ale - is packed with Cryo Cashmere and Mosaic hops for a heavy malt bill of rolled and malted oats.
Alternatively, the brewer's Rum Ball Stout takes its inspiration from the Christmas treats of yore with chocolate, coconut, lactose and rum and at 6.3 per cent is sure to make its drinker merry.
For those who are keen to make their own spin on a Christmas cocktail, Wolf & Woman's Gin, Tonic & Garnish pack is the perfect gift for the budding mixologist. The upstart distillery opened only this year, but is already crafting their own take on the spirit out of a giant copper still, named Sharyon after one of the founder's late mother.
The classic gin that comes in the pack uses a balance of juniper and citrus for a elixir that stands up in a G&T, martini or negroni.
This back-alley micro-roaster off Crown Street in the Wollongong CBD has been keeping shoppers, lawyers and office workers buzzing with its locally roasted blends and single origins.
This Christmas the team has turned out the Xmas Quacker. Roasted for espresso, the hints of forest fruit, hazelnuts and toffee match with the fruity delights we snack on throughout the holiday period. Whether enjoyed first thing as the presents are unwrapped or as a pick-me-up after Christmas lunch, the all-rounder is designed to please.
Looking to give the gift of gut health? Mangerton kombucha brewers Mr Booch have a fizzy solution.
While the jury is out on whether kombucha is the soft drink substitute, it's a refreshing and delicious alternative to sugary drinks. In store Mr Booch offers 25 traditionally brewed kombucha flavours on top, but our pick for the Christmas season is the ginger variety.
