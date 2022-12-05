Illawarra Mercury
CareSouth's lawn mower racing day - a high octane affair for all-abilities

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 2:37pm
The beginning of one of the day's many races. Picture by Sam Baker

CareSouth kicked off the International Day of People with Disabilities with an action packed event that brought smiles to many in Bomaderry.

