Wollongong man jailed after found breaching AVO by hiding behind drawers

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
Elric White. Picture from Facebook.

A Wollongong labourer who was found by police hiding behind a woman's chest of drawers in breach of an apprehended violence order will spend Christmas behind bars.

