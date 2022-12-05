A Wollongong labourer who was found by police hiding behind a woman's chest of drawers in breach of an apprehended violence order will spend Christmas behind bars.
Elric White, 30, pleaded guilty to contravening the order at Wollongong Local Court via video link from jail on Monday.
Documents tendered to the court revealed police attended the woman's address on Saturday morning as part of a routine compliance check.
The woman allowed police inside and denied White was home, however after a short search, officers found him hiding behind the drawers in a spare room.
White was arrested and admitted the breach to police, according to court documents.
In court, Magistrate Robert Walker noted White had spent four months in jail already for a similar breach.
Defence lawyer Anthony Stewart argued White was making efforts to get the help he needs by participating in alcohol and drug programs.
The court heard his offending was typically drug-fuelled, and that he uses cannabis and previously used ice.
Mr Walker asked White whether he had kicked his ice use.
"My word is my word your Honour, if I say I haven't done this drug (ice), I haven't done it," White said in court.
In sentencing, Mr Walker found special circumstances due to White's mental health and drug use and handed him three months jail.
If you need help, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
