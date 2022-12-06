Jeremy Lee Sing hobbled into court on crutches after police found him asleep in his wheelchair on a Towradgi footpath in the early hours of Saturday morning.
"I've got a broken leg, I got jumped by three guys and they hit me with a hammer," he told the court.
"I got a broken jaw as well."
The Towradgi man, aged 46, was successful in his bid for release at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, citing he needed pain relief for his injuries.
Court documents reveal Sing was arrested about 1am on Saturday, December 3, after police responded to calls of him being asleep in his wheelchair at the intersection of Towradi Road and Carr Street.
He had been asleep for about thirty minutes before police woke him up and asked why he was there but they only received "vague" responses.
Well-known to police, having been charged on 89 separate occasions, officers confirmed Sing's identity.
Police searched his backpack on the rear of the wheelchair and found a wallet inside containing several cards in a different name including a licence, Medicare card, and three bank cards.
According to court documents, police checks revealed the wallet had been reported stolen the previous day with the card being used in several locations int he Wollongong CBD.
One purchase was an orange G Shock watch, which Sing was wearing at the time.
Sing was arrested, and at the station, police confiscated his mobile phone.
Police searched the phone and found 15 messages sent to a woman he is prohibited from contacting by way of an apprehended violence order (AVO).
The messages were in relation to him getting "bashed" and wanting painkillers.
"Don't come here otherwise I'm sending you home because you need to get off the drugs," the woman replied.
In court, Sing pleaded guilty to suspected stolen goods in custody and contravening a restriction in an AVO.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said Sing had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar and epilepsy, adding he would like to be referred to rehabilitation as his ice use is "the issue".
Magistrate Robert Walker granted Sing bail to attend a drug and alcohol program.
"This is your last chance," Mr Walker said.
Sing will return to court on December 13.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.