A play written by one of Robertson's own is now filming in the Southern Highlands.
The Appleton Ladies Potato Race, by playwright Melanie Tait, will call Robertson and parts of the Southern Highlands home over coming weeks.
Tait, whose parents once owned Robertson's iconic Big Potato, was in Robertson over the weekend and shared her joy on social media.
"It's official: we're shooting The Appleton ladies' Potato Race in the Southern Highlands now with this incredible cast, director and creative team," Tait, who often referred to herself as the Big Potato Heiress, tweeted.
"When I was growing up, [the movie] Babe, was the most exciting thing to happen to our town.
"I've loved my whole life being able to say, proudly, "I'm from Robertson, where babe was filmed." To think the film trucks are back in town because of something I wrote is just mind-blowing!
"My dream is that in ten years time when someone asks a girl growing up in Robbo where they're from, they'll say: "I'm from Robertson, where The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race was filmed."
The cast includes Genevieve Lemon, Robyn Nevin, Claire van der Boom, Tiriel Mora, Andy, Ryan and John Batchelor
When Penny Anderson, played by Claire van der Boom, returns to her childhood home just in time for the Appleton Show and its "world famous potato race", she is outraged the men's first prize pays out $2000 and the winning woman's prize is only $200.
Determined to right this wrong, she unleashes a cultural war the likes never seen in sleepy Appleton - pitting family against family, sister against sister and potato racer against potato racer.
The Paramount+ film is already being touted as success.
"We know it will have huge global appeal," Paramount ANZ Network executive of drama and comedy, Sophia Mogford, said.
"It is such a charming, engaging story full of Aussie quirks, humour and characters and the cast draws on some wonderfully familiar faces, as well as contemporary stars, with a story theme that will resonate with audiences everywhere.
"This production is certainly in safe hands with the talented, world-class cast and crew creating this very special film."
Producer Andrea Keir agreed: "Melanie has written a joyful and charming script set in a luscious country village nestled in rolling green hills."
The movie, based on a play of the same name, is being produced by Congaline Productions and EQ Media for Paramount+.
Major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW and the NSW Regional Film Fund.
The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race is directed by Lynn Hegarty and produced by Andrea Keir and Lisa Duff who are also executive producing with EQ Media's Greg Quail, Paramount+ Australia's Sophia Mogford, and Cecilia Ritchie.
