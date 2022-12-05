Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'We can live without it': Experts gather in Wollongong to talk soft plastics

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated December 5 2022 - 8:43pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Among the speakers were Suzanne Haddon, Kylie Flament, Jackie Nunez, Susie Crick, Geoff Spinks, Tamantha Stutchbury, Helen Lewis. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A group of concerned eco-warriors met on Monday to discuss Illawarra's way forward following the REDcycle soft plastic recycling pause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.