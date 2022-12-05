'We can live without it': Experts gather in Wollongong to talk soft plastics

A group of concerned eco-warriors met on Monday to discuss Illawarra's way forward following the REDcycle soft plastic recycling pause.
Several questions were thrown to the 10-member panel, facilitated by Kylie Flament, but there was one that resonated particularly: Why are we not thinking of eliminating plastic entirely?
Mount Ousley resident Ann Brown said she'd heard enough about recycling soft plastic but not enough about not producing any plastic in the first place.
"It's not like we can't live without it. There wasn't nearly as much plastic 70 years ago as we have today - we still survived," Ms Brown said.
Another community member agreed with Ms Brown and said soft plastic recycling was anyway a Bandaid fix for a long-term problem: "It's not naturally occurring, we are producing it. It will always be a problem as long as it is in use."
UOW Senior Professor Geoff Spinks, also Head of the School of Mechanical, Materials, Mechatronic and Biomedical Engineering, believes soft plastic as a material is hard to compete with owing to several factors.
"Unfortunately choices are driven by costs and convenience, that's why soft plastic is so widely used," he said.
Rooland and Roocreate CEO Suzanne Haddon, who has been in the sustainable packaging industry for over two decades, believes there are ways to get around plastic consumption.
"We work with sugarcane material which can be moulded into any shape, we work with celluloid packaging," Ms Haddon said.
"We try to package things without using plastic but food packaging is probably the most difficult."
"A lot of pressure is being put on supermarkets to get rid of packed fruits and veggies and also stop using plastic to wrap things where not necessary," Adjunct Professor, Institute for Sustainable Communities UTS, Helen Lewis said.
Founder of the Last Plastic Straw and advocacy and engagement manager at Plastic Pollution Coalition Jackie Nunez believes plastic was never meant to be recycled.
"We are all asked tasked by this burden and there is no accountability by the ones producing it," she said.
"Plastic needs a time out."
There were calls from the audience for strict plastic consumption laws to be mandated.
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said funds were being allocated to the recycling industry.
"We are investing $250 million in better recycling and manufacturing, including $60 million for hard-to-recycle items like soft plastic," she said.
"We've got the national reconstruction fund of $15 billion which provides with opportunities for manufacturing around things to do with climate change, reducing emissions, recycling."
