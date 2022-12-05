Over 2500 people are without power in Wollongong this evening.
Homes and businesses north of the Wollongong CBD have lost electricity after a feeder line into the North Wollongong substation failed.
The fault occurred about 4.30pm.
An Endeavour Energy spokesperson said that emergency crews were on site investigating the issue.
Once the fault is identified power will be restored gradually.
There have been reports of arcing from powerlines.
Current advice is that power will be restored no later than 11pm, however the Endeavour Energy spokesperson said the utility was "hopeful" it would be earlier than that.
