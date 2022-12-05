Illawarra Mercury
Power outage affecting thousands in Wollongong

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated December 5 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 4:57pm
A faulty feeder cut power to thousands in Wollongong this afternoon. Picture from file

Over 2500 people are without power in Wollongong this evening.

