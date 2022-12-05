All the movies showing at Wollongong's Sunset Cinema this summer

Wollongong Botanic Garden is getting set to play host to the popular Sunset Cinema for the next three months.
The latest season of the outdoor cinema, which kicks off on December 15 and runs until the end of February, offers a stacked program of new releases and old faves.
Highlights include the Tom Hanks comedy A Man Called Otto, "cross-cultural romantic comedy" What's Love Got To Do With It, the Olivia Wilde-directed Don't Worry Darling, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Aussie film Blueback.
The schedule also includes Christmas classics, timeless flicks (think Grease and The Princess Bride), and a three-day Lindsay Lohan-fest.
For the the kids, there's the animated Strange World, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and Puss In Boots.
Pack a picnic or grab dinner and drinks from one of the food trucks (either His Boy Elroy or Amigos Taco), before sitting down to enjoy a movie under the stars.
Gates open 6.30pm, with the movie screening from last light. Tickets on sale here.
When: Thursday, December 15
What's it about? After more than 30 years' service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialised mission.
Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly
When: Friday, December 16
What's it about? A year after Kevin McCallister was left home alone and had to defeat a pair of bumbling burglars, he accidentally finds himself stranded in New York - and the same criminals are not far behind.
Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern
When: Saturday, December 17 and Thursday, December 22
What's it about? Love is all around - and so is heartbreak - as multiple couples navigate romance, family, weddings and airports at Christmastime.
Cast: Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson
When: Friday, December 23
What's it about? Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York to meet his biological father, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.
Cast: Will Ferrell, James Caan and Bob Newhart
When: Saturday, December 24
What's it about? In this Tim Burton film, Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.
Voice cast: Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara
When: Thursday, December 29 and Friday, January 6
What's it about? Alice and Jack feel lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families - but then cracks start to appear.
Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine
When: Friday, December 30 and Saturday, January 14
What's it about? The original action-adventure journeys deep into a treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple the mission.
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu
When: Thursday, January 5
What's it about? At an archaeological dig in the ancient city of Hamunaptra, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc.
Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and John Hannah
When: Saturday, January 7
What's it about? While home sick in bed, a young boy's grandfather reads him the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate who encounters numerous enemies and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love.
Cast: Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin and Robin Wright
When: Thursday, January 12
What's it about? A couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo and Anya Taylor-Joy
When: Friday, January 13
What's it about? Good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?
Cast: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing
When: Thursday, January 19
What's it about? Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett and Rachel McAdams
When: Friday, January 20
What's it about? An overworked mother and her daughter do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday.
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan and Mark Harmon
When: Saturday, January 21
What's it about? Identical twins Annie and Hallie, separated at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents, discover each other for the first time at summer camp and make a plan to bring their wayward parents back together.
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson
When: Friday, January 27
What's it about? In this movie adaptation of Tim Winton's best-selling novel, Abby befriends a magnificent wild blue groper while diving. When she realises that the fish is under threat, she takes inspiration from her activist mum, Dora, and takes on poachers to save her friend.
Cast: Radha Mitchell, Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana
When: Saturday, January 28 and Saturday, February 18
What's it about? From New Jersey choirgirl to one of the best-selling and most-awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on a poignant journey through Whitney Houston's trailblazing life and career.
Cast: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci and Ashton Sanders
When: Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 17
What's it about? Otto, a grumpy, isolated widower with staunch principles, strict routines and a short fuse, strikes up an unlikely and reluctant friendship with his new neighbours.
Cast: Tom Hanks, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Mariana Trevio
When: Friday, February 3
What's it about? Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings this beloved character to a new, global audience.
Cast: Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu
When: Saturday, February 4 and Friday, February 24
What's it about? Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.
Cast: Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke
When: Thursday, February 23
What's it about? As doco-maker Zoe films her childhood friend Kazim's hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a different approach to finding love.
Cast: Lily James, Emma Thompson and Oliver Chris
When: Saturday, February 25
What's it about? Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore all nine lives.
Voice cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillén
Movies on Feb 9, 10, 11 and 16 yet to be announced.
