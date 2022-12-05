Illawarra Mercury
Froling explodes to snap Hawks losing streak in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 9:30pm
Skipper Sam Froling dropped 29 points as the Hawks snapped a nine-game losing streak against Melbourne United on Monday. Picture - Getty Images

A stunning skipper's knock from Sam Froling snapped Illawarra's nine-game losing streak in emphatic fashion on Monday night, with the Wollongong faithful treated to a 93-79 blow out of Melbourne United.

