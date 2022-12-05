Froling explodes to snap Hawks losing streak in Wollongong

A stunning skipper's knock from Sam Froling snapped Illawarra's nine-game losing streak in emphatic fashion on Monday night, with the Wollongong faithful treated to a 93-79 blow out of Melbourne United.
Coach Jacob Jackomas got contributions across the board but it was undoubtedly Froling's show, his 16 early points the highest first-quarter return of any player this season.
He finished with a career-high 29 points at 11-17 from the field, including 2-3 from long-range, with nine rebounds before fouling out with four minutes left.
The Hawks also lost floor general Peyton Siva to his fifth foul early in the final term but steadied through co-captain Harvey who had six of his 15 points down the stretch.
Frazier's second outing for the club was another eye-catcher with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Will Hickey's stocks continue to rise, with 10 points and two dimes to go with relentless on-ball defence, while Deng Deng fell just short of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
It was Jackomas' third ever win as a head coach and his second over United having overseen a similar boil-over in Melbourne as a stand-in for Brian Goorjian last season.
That was sweet, but this one was desperately needed after a horror 1-10 start to his head coaching career plagued by injuries to key imports and personnel shifts.
Monday's outing was the first time in 12 games he's started a game with three imports, with Harvey starting alongside Siva and Frazier.
"Obviously having a full deck of cards in regards to player personnel does help, Mike (Frazier) came off the plane [heading into] the last game," Jackomas said.
"We've had a little bit of practice time and it was just a really good effort today as far as everyone knowing their role. Obviously Sammy had a helluva game.
"I'm happy for him because he does put that work in but everything was just clicking today and we took advantage of that. I thought when they did make their runs, (Rayjon) Tucker was really good tonight, we handled it a little bit better.
"I've been saying it for a long period of time, I'm lucky with the guys we have in the room. They're good human beings, they're putting in the work and I'm just really happy for them they they got a little bit rewarded tonight.
"Whatever your record is you've got to take one game as a time and what we're trying to do is perform like that every game
"As much as we'll celebrate that we need to make sure we keep moving forward and keep playing that way for our fans and ourselves."
With a tough road clashes against the Phoenix and Taipans in less than 48 hours looming next round, it's unlikely Jackomas will grab a more important win no matter how long his career continues.
It will perhaps leave more questions for his counterpart Dean Vickerman who suffered a fifth straight defeat for the first time time as United coach.
Rayjon Tucker played a virtual lone hand in the final two quarters to finish with 27 points, while Chris Goulding dropped his 100th NBL three-pointer in his 13 points.
Big man Marcus Lee was the only other man in double digits for the visitors, who were once again hammered on the glass.
Both sides set a quick offensive pace, Tucker hot early with back-to-back threes. Goulding also had a pair from deep, but it was Froling's term.
The skipper dropped two triples and finished the term with 16 points. A corner three from Harvey and o-board and-one from Frazier saw the Hawks close the term the with an 10-2 run and lead by six at the first break.
The margin went beyond double digits on an early three from Siva, but an and-one from Brad Newley and Goulding's milestone three cut the margin back to three.
Froling kept his tally ticking with consecutive buckets and a trip to the line. Xavier Rathan-Mayes had a quick four and an and-one from Tucker kept United in touch before a three from Frazier pushed the Hawks lead to eight and forced Vickerman into a timeout.
It did little to halt the hosts, with Frazier knocking down another triple, though Siva was forced to the bench after picking up his third personal as his side led by eight at the interval.
He picked up his fourth midway through the third, a coach's challenge unsuccessful, but it did little to slow the Hawks, with Froling finishing an and-one and nailing his third triple as the Hawks again led by double digits.
Quiet to that point, Harvey had two triples in the final 90 seconds of the term, part of a 10-4 run to close the term with a 12-point cushion.
Siva picked up his fifth foul just over a minute into the term, leaving the Hawks to go the distance without their floor general.
The foul trouble worsened when Froling's night ended with his questionable fifth personal with exactly four minutes left on the clock and the Hawks up by 12.
Harvey took command from there, grabbing six points and putting Frazier's dagger three on a neat platter.
When Deng went coast-to-coast on an intercept for a 15-point lead Vickerman had no option but to burn a timeout. It was all the Hawks from there as they coasted to the finish line.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.