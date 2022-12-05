Savings Finder is helping NSW households save billions on everyday expenses

The Savings Finder program includes in-person, phone and online assistance for NSW residents. Linda and Robert Kennedy are pictured with a Savings Specialist. Picture supplied

The current cost of living pressures has the people of NSW feeling the pinch, and paying particular attention to household spending, so Service NSW is helping to ease the burden, working with the community to identify the financial relief available with the use of the Savings Finder service.

The Savings Finder program includes both in-person, phone and online assistance for NSW residents to discover and take advantage of vouchers, rebates and savings they might be eligible for, according to their own individual circumstances. In-person appointments are available at most regional Service NSW Centres and can be easily booked online, via the website. For customers not wanting to visit a Service Centre, they can book a phone appointment and enjoy personalised assistance from a Savings Specialist.

The online Savings Finder tool is something anybody can access from the comfort of their own home. After answering a few simple questions, the online tool will display which rebates, services and vouchers individuals are eligible to receive.

NSW has seen some troubling times over recent years, from bushfires and floods, to a pandemic, and now record-high inflation. It's comforting to know that the NSW government has one of the most encompassing and comprehensive cost of living programs in Australia. Savings Finder offers more than 70 money saving initiatives that extend to everyday expenses like driving, health, energy, travel, children, seniors, home, recreation and more.

Since the program began back in 2018, NSW residents have saved more than $7.1 billion with Savings Finder programs, more than 116,000 appointments have been made with Savings Specialists, and a total of $64 million has been saved by customers who booked an appointment, resulting in an average appointment saving of around $750 per household.

Lauren and Dane Cook used Savings Finder to save more than $1000 on everyday expenses for their family. Picture supplied.

Lake Macquarie resident, Lauren Cook, made an appointment with a Savings Specialist at the beginning of the year, and was pleased to find that her family was eligible for more than $1000 worth of savings.

"The main thing that surprised me is that we are eligible, because we are moderate income earners. It's been really handy," said Lauren.

"My daughter does a lot of dancing, and the fees are quite steep so we use the Active Kids voucher. It's nice because the fees don't seem so bad now, and with the two kids we end up saving $400 a year."

"It's really good to know that the government is interested in making sure we're doing the best thing for our kids by encouraging them to do other activities with the Creative Kids vouchers. It's given our kids a bit more excitement and variety in their day because they're doing these things they enjoy," said Lauren.

The Cook family found the Active Kids vouchers to be particularly helpful, relieving the cost of their daughters ballet fees. Picture supplied.

Lauren was pleasantly surprised at how quick and easy the appointment was, and also at the thorough knowledge of her Savings Specialist.

"The appointment was so simple, it took a short time to complete. Now we're saving money on our electricity bill, and the FuelCheck app they told us about helps us save dollars here and there too. It's really nice to know the government is trying to help us find savings, and if you are motivated, you can actually save a lot of money," said Lauren.

Retirees Linda and Robert Kennedy from Broken Hill also booked an appointment with a Savings Specialist, and saved $1600 on everyday expenses. They too were impressed with the level of customer service.

Linda and Robert Kennedy were able to save $1600 after speaking to a Savings Specialist. Picture supplied.

"She was really good. She explained everything about the vouchers, how we could go about getting them, the discounts available for national parks, and a great list of other discounts. She was very professional," said Linda.

"It's a big saving, especially when you are counting your pennies as you get older. It comes in handy for other things, particularly now that electricity is going up, although we get a rebate on that now, too. It definitely helps with Christmas time and presents for the grandkids."

The savings Linda and Robert have made are helping them to do more of what they enjoy, and focus on what matters most - like spending time with their loved ones.

"The Registration Concession and Regional Seniors Travel Card have made a huge difference. Our daughter has just moved to Mildura in the last 12 months, and those savings have made it possible for us to go down and see the grandkids in a couple more trips than what we would have planned," said Linda.

Join the millions who have saved with Savings Finder, visit the website https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/savings-finder or call 13 77 88 to book an appointment with a Savings Specialist.