Socceroos slammed for taking a selfie with Messi? Really

Who knew getting a photo with arguably the world's greatest player would prompt such an outpouring of vitriol?
A number of Socceroos, including Shellharbour's Joel King, "bumped into" Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi in the bowels of the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium before the World Cup round of 16 match.
They weren't the only Aussies to want a keepsake. Milo Degenek, Keanu Baccus, Jason Cummings, Craig Goodwin and Martin Boyle all had their moment with Messi.
Yet commentators on social media felt the need to slam them all.
"They should be suspended from the national team," one person wrote.
"I think a lot of people would be (too) upset still at leaving the World Cup to worry about a selfie with Messi," another said.
The criticism didn't much matter to the Aussies.
One Socceroo Marco Tilio captioned his selfie on Instagram: "To be apart [sic] of something so special and to have learnt so much. To then meeting my idol growing up and the best player in the world. I'm so grateful and feel blessed. Thank you. Australia what an experience."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.