The timing of that one-day series coming off the back of the T20 World Cup and heading into the Test series against the West Indies, seemed strange. It was also strange to start a Test match in the middle of the week. Sure the WA faithful may have been peeved at the sacking of their favourite son Justin Langer, but the poor crowds may also have had something to do with the fact the match started on a Wednesday. And, after Australia dominated the first two days, many fans may have stayed away thinking Australia would romp home. To the Windies' credit they fought hard and Australia needed pretty much all the five-days of the Test to get the win.

