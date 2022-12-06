Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
The Debate

The Debate: Are Australia's cricket team winning over the public this summer?

Joshua Bartlett
Agron Latifi
By Joshua Bartlett, and Agron Latifi
December 6 2022 - 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Pat Cummins leads the Australian team onto the field in front of a modest crowd at Optus Stadium for the final day of their opening Test against the West Indies. Picture by Will Russell - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and AGRON LATIFI discuss the current state of Australian cricket - is there too many games? Why are crowds down? And can the BBL resurrect this season?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.