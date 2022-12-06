Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and AGRON LATIFI discuss the current state of Australian cricket - is there too many games? Why are crowds down? And can the BBL resurrect this season?
BARTLETT: Well, Agron, Australia took the honours in the opening Test against the Windies without too much trouble. However, the majority of the fallout from the match has been about the poor crowds in Perth across the five days.
You can put down the reason that this Test started in the middle of a Wednesday - and it began in November - but you get the general feeling that the WA public spoke with their feet. There's been a lot of drama surrounding the Aussie cricket team in recent times, especially around reported conflict with former national coach and WA favourite son Justin Langer.
Attention now turns to Adelaide for the second Test starting on Thursday, while Cricket Australia's feature tournament - the Big Bash League - gets under way this weekend. Agron, do people still care about the Tests and the BBL, or are we all suffering from a case of cricket fatigue?
LATIFI: That's a good question Josh. The simple answer is yes and no. I consider myself a cricket tragic but I had little to no interest in the recent one-day series between Australia and England. The Aussies won 3-0 but England were still riding high from winning the T20 World Cup and didn't seem too fussed. Neither did the Australian public, with poor crowds at all venues.
The timing of that one-day series coming off the back of the T20 World Cup and heading into the Test series against the West Indies, seemed strange. It was also strange to start a Test match in the middle of the week. Sure the WA faithful may have been peeved at the sacking of their favourite son Justin Langer, but the poor crowds may also have had something to do with the fact the match started on a Wednesday. And, after Australia dominated the first two days, many fans may have stayed away thinking Australia would romp home. To the Windies' credit they fought hard and Australia needed pretty much all the five-days of the Test to get the win.
Australia winning a Test match is usually back page news but in recent weeks it's been the Socceroos and the football World Cup which has captivated Australia. Now that the Socceroos' dream World Cup run has ended, maybe the interest in the Australian cricket team and cricket in general, will rise.
The start of the revamped BBL this weekend should help in this regard. It will be interesting to see if the inaugural draft system improves the overall standard of the competition, as organisers hope. Regardless I think our interest in cricket over the summer months will improve. What's your thoughts Josh? Can you see an upswing in the coming weeks and months?
BARTLETT: It will be interesting to see how the public responds in the coming months, especially to the BBL. It's a competition that I believe has been on a downwards trajectory pretty much since its inception - it doesn't attract the best talent, it goes way too long and the standard doesn't compete with a top flight domestic league like the IPL.
To the organisers' credit, they've tried to revamp the BBL with the introduction of new rules and a draft ahead of this campaign. However, that draft has now back-fired, considering the plethora of draftees who have since pulled out for a variety of reasons.
For me, a key will be the performance of the BBL's top players this summer. If the likes of South African star Faf du Plessis and Aussie batting dynamo David Warner - even if he's restricted to a handful of matches - really catch fire, we may see an uprise in crowds and people following on the TV. But I'm not that confident.
I mentioned South Africa earlier, and they actually could be crucial to the Aussie cricketing interest this summer. Everyone wants the host nation to win, but you want to see your opponents put up a fight - and South Africa usually do that on our shores. They boast a potent fast-bowling attack led by Kasigo Rabada and Anrich Nortje, while captain Dean Elgar can be relied upon to dig in with the bat.
So, Agron, can a competitive South Africa spark interest when they arrive here?
LATIFI: I think they can. As you mentioned, the South Africans tend to perform well in Australia. We love watching a genuine contest. Don't get me wrong, nothing would be better than beating the West Indies and South Africa 3-0. But we still need to be tested, and a tough Test series against South Africa will stand Australia in good stead ahead of a gruelling four-test series away to India in February/March next year.
Then of course Australia head to England to play for the Ashes next June/July.
So there's a lot at stake for Australia this summer. And, I think they know that and will want Australia to do well. They will also though want Australia to be truly tested. West Indies aren't the team of old but their rising youngsters look like they've got a bit of fight in them and will at least make Australia truly earn their wins.
But I really believe South Africa can be competitive and in turn fire up Australia, who really need to be at their best when they travel to India and England next year.
The Poms showed on Monday night, with their first win in Pakistan, that they will be tough to beat.
So Josh, things seem to be heading in the right direction, what's your thoughts?
BARTLETT: I think this shapes up as the most anticipated Ashes series in recent history, as England have adopted a fearless attitude in Tests under coach Brendon McCullum.
It was one hell of a call to declare at tea on day four, setting Pakistan under 350 to win on a road. The hosts appeared to be on top heading into the final session, needing less than 100 to win with five wickets in the sheds, but great spells by Ollie Robinson and wily veteran James Anderson turned the tide.
Australian fans probably haven't seen the best of this pair on our shores, but they could be lethal in English conditions, which should set up an enthralling Ashes series next year.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
