It has never been this bad.
New figures confirm what anyone who has been to Wollongong Hospital in recent months may already suspect - wait times are skyrocketing.
Whether they're being admitted to hospital or traveling to emergency in an ambulance, patients have never waited longer at the Illawarra's largest emergency department.
The Bureau of Health Information data for the July to September quarter shows that Wollongong recorded the longest median wait times ever for people in the ED.
Local patients also waited well above the average for NSW and for comparable large hospitals.
The figures show that Wollongong recorded its lowest ever percentage of people (39.8%) who left the ED within the four-hour state benchmark, and its highest ever median wait time of 4 hours and 52 minutes.
The percentage of people leaving within the four-hour benchmark was nearly 20 percentage points lower than the state average of 57.4 per cent, while the average wait time was nearly an hour and 20 minutes longer than the average across the state.
Of the state's comparable hospitals, only Westmead and Liverpool performed worst than Wollongong for median wait times.
Additionally, one in 10 Wollongong patients was left waiting more than 20 hours in the ED. This was the highest time on record for the local hospital, and about nine hours longer than the 90th percentile wait time in NSW.
In this measure, Wollongong performed worse than any other hospital in its peer group.
Patients needing to be admitted to hospital waited the longest with a record-breaking median wait time of 11 hours and 35 minutes.
Ten per cent of these patients waited more than 33 hours and three minutes, which was a whopping six hours and 14 minutes more than the previous quarter.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully, who has raised the alarm about the hospital in NSW Parliament a number of times this year, said the long waiting times were becoming entrenched. He also noted attendances to the hospital had by more than 2000 compared with the previous quarter.
"This continues to paint a picture of a hospital that is under an incredible pressure," he said.
"We now have the lowest number of patients leaving te ED within recommended four hours, along with longest median waiting time despite the fact that we have fewer presentations over the last quarter."
The BHI data also shows that delays inside the ED spilled over into long waits for ambulances arriving in Wollongong.
In NSW, 74.8 per cent of people who arrived at emergency by ambulance had their care transferred from paramedics to ED staff within 30 minutes.
However, in Wollongong, less than half the patients were transferred within the 30 minute benchmark.
For the first time, the average wait in an ambulance outside the ED was longer than the benchmark, at 31 minutes. This is up seven minutes from Wollongong's result in the previous quarter and more than double the median wait time for ambulances outside emergency departments across NSW.
Mr Scully said the BHI numbers showed something needed to change, and believed the NSW Government could do more to support staffing at Wollongong hospital.
"Since the last election just on four years ago, the median waiting time has increased by nearly two hours and the number of patients leaving within four hours has dropped by nearly 20 per cent and that performance is damning of a government that's left a major hospital seriously under resourced," he said.
"There's no doubt there are some elements that are COVID related, and that relate to a number of GPs stopping bulk billing," he said.
"But that can't explain everything, especially when you've had nearly 2000 fewer presentations at emergency. When your performance is declining, as is the number of people coming through the door, it reinforced fact that nurses and hopsital staff tell me that lots of shifts are going unfilled."
The Illawarra's health department says staff shortages, winter illnesses, and a reduced access to GP appointments and residential aged care beds is behind long wait times at the region's emergency department.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Acting Executive Director Clinical Operations Nicole Sheppard said the July to September quarter "continued to be a challenging period, as winter illnesses and ongoing furloughing of staff continued to place pressure on the health system".
"Other factors, including reduced access for the community to GP appointments and local residential aged care beds, also directly impacted system performance during the quarter, which saw 39,552 attendances at the District's EDs," she said.
"Despite the ongoing pressures on access and flow within our hospitals, our staff continue to prioritise the provision of high quality, compassionate health care services for our community."
Ms Sheppard said almost have the patients attending EDs across the region - which extends to Milton-Ulladulla - were for non-critical conditions.
"There were 16,104 Triage 4 (semi urgent) and 2,686 Triage 5 (non-urgent) presentations," she said.
"We continue to urge our community to consider alternative options to the ED for minor conditions."
Despite her acknowledgement about a lack of GP appointments, she said ED alternatives were medical centres or GPs, the Urgent Care Centre at Bulli Hospital, pharmacies, or calling HealthDirect.
She said the district had ongoing projects aimed at improving the delivery and timeliness of ED care, and was working to improve access and flow within hospitals by increasing bed capacity where possible, and was strengthening the Virtual Hospital Ward service.
"The Virtual Hospital Ward enables us to discharge appropriate patients safely into their own homes sooner, by providing access to virtual health monitoring, real-time assessment and support by clinicians," she said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
