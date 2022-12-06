Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wait times are skyrocketing in Wollongong Hospital's ER, latest health data shows

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
December 7 2022 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long waits inside Wollongong hospital spilled over to ambulances waiting outside, with the average wait for patients to be transferred from paramedics to ED staff at 31 minutes - more than double the median wait time for NSW.

It has never been this bad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.