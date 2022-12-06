Versatile Frazier shapes as trump card for Jackomas

His arrival was unanticipated, but Michael Frazier has wasted no time underlining his value to a Hawks line-up in freefall prior to his arrival.
The 28-year-old was rarely afforded the opportunity to show his worth through an indifferent campaign with the Wildcats last season, but has been outstanding in two outings in Hawks garb.
His 17 points in 25 minutes was the lone silver lining to a 34-point pasting at the hands of South East Melbourne last week, while his 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists was crucial to his side's drought-breaking win over Melbourne on Monday.
The Florida native also put his all-round attributes on show late in bringing the ball up the floor after point-guard Peyton Siva fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
While the club had initially looked to bolster its front-court with a four-man to replace departed import George King, Frazier's versatility could prove a trump card for coach Jacob Jackomas who was able to start three imports for the first time this season on Monday.
"We did have to get the best player possible and it wasn't in our plans to get a player like him, but I'm ecstatic it's played out there for us to have him because we are able to use him in different ways," Jackomas said.
"Credit to the guys for figuring that out nice and quickly and credit to him for slipping in because he hasn't been here that long. It's no disrespect to the guys that [have been] here but every team in the league, if they don't have their main guys [will struggle].
"This league is brutal and it's not to say that, just because now we have three Americans, it's going to turn around for us. We had to play a very good, and a very desperate, ball club [on Monday] and we had to do everything correctly and that's going to be the case forever in this league.
"The challenge will be to play two games in a row, which we haven't done yet. Regardless of what the results are, hopefully, we keep building the way we're building with a full deck of cards."
While Frazier's emergence is a major plus in a campaign with precious few of them, maintaining the pace will rest heavily on skipper Sam Froling keepin his personal ball rolling after dropping 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds in Monday's win.
Now just shy of 100 NBL games, and with the c next to his name, Froling said he knew he had to step up to pull his side out of a nine-loss slump.
"There was little big of that [factor], we had to be desperate and I had to put a bit of that on my shoulders," Froling said.
"I've always had confidence in myself but this is a new position for me as a leader of the group and I'm still learning, still building and I want to get better as a basketball player as well.
"To see a few free-throws go down, two three-balls go down, you start to feel pretty good about yourself when you start a game like that.
"At the end of the day, when we're on the court, I back myself and we have such a good group of guys that don't make it very hard to lead at all.
"The contributions from everyone was massive. Deng had one of his best games of the season, Mike slots in and does so much for us, even Wani had nothing on the stat sheet but was plus 17 (+/-).
"It's a credit to our group, the fight we showed, and we're going to keep building on it."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
