Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Blue Stars member Emily Strecker grabs spotlight at Treloar Shield competition

By Valmai Loomes
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Strecker strides out at the Treloar Shield event in the 400 metres to record a national qualiyfing time.

The Blue Stars were well represented at the Treloar Shield on Saturday and some great performances were recorded, but none better than that of sprinter Emily Strecker - who is now concentrating on the 400 metres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.