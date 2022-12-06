The Blue Stars were well represented at the Treloar Shield on Saturday and some great performances were recorded, but none better than that of sprinter Emily Strecker - who is now concentrating on the 400 metres.
Strecker's run was her PB and also a national qualifying time for this event, with a time of 58.3, but this is sure to come down as the season progresses. This result shows that this young sprinter has made a great decision to concentrate on the 400 metres and, at the age of 17, it is a great time to do this.
Strecker's run was supported by that of Rohan Laurendett and Joshua Baulch, who battled out the 800 metres, with Baulch getting the upper hand, just nudging out Laurendet. However, both athletes brought down their times at the right time of the season.
Baulch ran a good 1:56.82 followed by Laurendrett in a time of 1:57.20. Lachlan Parry also had a tidy run in the men's open 100 metres, with Charlotte Smith taking part in the women's javelin with a season's best throw.
With the main round of the summer season fast approaching, athletes are now gearing towards the second part of the season, with major meets to take place commencing in January 2023.
Blue Stars members are competing well in the club's domestic competition each Sunday at Kerryn McCann, and this form of competition has primed many of the athletes for the coming up major part of the season.
The club's under age athletes are performing well at club level and they too will head into the second part of the season confident that they can have a go at almost any event on the track and field program. It has been encouraging to see some of the young age bracket athletes try everything with many of them not having competed in certain events before.
It was good to see a group of our throwers meeting together under the guidance of former state rep Peter McGrath, with many showing a vast improvement in technique.
The club has now a very good support base with coaches having their regular physios attached to their groups, but the addition of Rohan Laurendett to the club has also added some extra expertise to many of the athletes seeking physio and strength development.
The club will now prepare for the upcoming events and meets and athletes are advised that an email will be going to all members and to read carefully and act now. A reminder to enter country and Illawarra Track Challenge as soon as entries open on the ANSW portal.
The club will conduct a final "get together" before Christmas break up on Sunday, December 18. Wear festive clothes but bring your track gear for some great events, These include 60-metres skins for all ages, and 70-metres dash for the fastest male and fastest female over this distance to coincide with the club moving into its 70-season anniversary. Other highlights will include shot put challenges and a fun steeplechase over 800 metres. Be there by 2.30pm for the first events of skins for all ages. Prizes will be on offer and the club's great Christmas hamper will be also be drawn.
Everyone is reminded the Illawarra Track Challenge will take place on Saturday, January 14. This promises to be a great evening of athletics, with state mile and 60-metre events for all ages, plus supporting events and an added 800-metres event. The 800-metres has been added to the program to coincide with the feats of foundation member Joan Dronfield Sterr, who proved to be one of the very best female athletes over the former 880 yards.
As an added bonus, Belforce Meats will sponsor the women's 60m, the club's supporters for the women's 60m, Bing Lee the men's mile and Simon Hull Tiling for the women's mile. The added bonus will be a voucher awarded to the best performance of the day/evening outside of the state title events.
All entries will be through ANSW and all ages from under 14 up will have the chance of taking home a state title or medal in the mile and 60m, while masters will contest the 60m for the Blue Stars Medal.
Everyone is reminded that the Country Titles will be held in Dubbo from January 20 to 22, 2023. This is a great track to contest and ideal for all ages, and a great lead-in to state if you wish to contest this event against other country clubs. Sort out your accommodation booking now.
Please check the program now up on the ANSW portal. All members of IBS should attend and contest this event.
