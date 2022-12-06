The club will conduct a final "get together" before Christmas break up on Sunday, December 18. Wear festive clothes but bring your track gear for some great events, These include 60-metres skins for all ages, and 70-metres dash for the fastest male and fastest female over this distance to coincide with the club moving into its 70-season anniversary. Other highlights will include shot put challenges and a fun steeplechase over 800 metres. Be there by 2.30pm for the first events of skins for all ages. Prizes will be on offer and the club's great Christmas hamper will be also be drawn.

