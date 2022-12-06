A new "eco" camping experience has opened for business in the lush pastures behind Kiama, for people who want to go off-road without the four-wheel-drive.
Cicada Luxury Camping in Jerrara hosts guests in fully equipped safari and bell tents, and is run by husband-and-wife team Nick and Jen Currie who relocated to their family's property last year from Sydney.
"My parents have been living here for about 25 years, but sadly my mum died last year from a really bad stroke," Mr Currie said.
"It's kind of heartbreaking as mum was so excited about this venture and she's not here."
The Currie's and their children permanently moved to the area to support Nick's dad and finally enact the dream they had held for so long.
"The seed was planted a number of years ago when we're on a holiday down in Mollymook," Mr Currie said.
"It's just a great way to provide people with a low carbon footprint holiday option and there's just great demand for people wanting to get back to nature."
The future plan is to get guests involved with bush regeneration and tree-planting on the property, he said.
Nightly packages start at $485 twin share, adults only, ready for people who want a camping experience but may not have any gear.
The Black Prince and Golden Emperor safari-style tents come with an undercover deck, a king bed, ensuite bathroom, kitchenette, and outdoor bath and shower. All tents enjoy their own private fire pit, deck and access to the site's shared bathroom, kitchen and alfresco area.
The Green Grocer and Blue Moon tents are luxurious bell tents with deck, queen bed and access to 'The Brood' - the site's shared bathroom, kitchen and alfresco area.
The sites are surrounded by the region's gorgeous flora and fauna, including roos, wombats, an abundance of bird life, plus plenty of neighbouring cows.
"We wanted to keep it small and intimate," Mrs Currie said.
"Something that feels like your own little slice of heaven - private, quiet, peaceful and picturesque.
"I wanted to share the things that bring me joy when I travel - enjoying a champagne in my own outdoor bath, reading in the sun on a private deck, cooking up a camping feast on the fire pit grill, and toasting marshmallows under the stars."
Guests are encouraged to bring their own groceries (a supermarket is a seven-minute drive) and enjoy cooking camping-style at their fire pits, with all cooking utensils, refrigeration, condiments and equipment supplied.
If cooking isn't preferred, guests are directed to the abundance of eateries at nearby Kiama.
Cicada Luxury Camping also offers accessible accommodation, with a wheelchair-accessible bell tent and bathroom.
Cicada Luxury Camping is now officially open and taking bookings with a 2-night minimum.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.