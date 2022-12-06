Cyclists across the Illawarra are being quizzed on their thoughts on pop-up cycleways introduced in the region since March 2021.
The trial cycleways were part of Wollongong City Council's 2030 cycling strategy which aims to encourage active transport.
The pop-up bike paths in Wollongong CBD, Port Kembla, Towradgi and Thirroul include specific lanes on the road, shared use of paths and slow speed zones with traffic calming measures.
It included turning Smith Street into a one way thoroughfare for cars between Keira and Kembla streets.
The trial period has come to an end and now the council is considering what to do next.
Bikers who use the cycleways and residents who don't use the cycleways are being asked to fill out separate questionnaires. Consultation will close on Monday, January 30.
