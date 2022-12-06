Woods a happy Dragon despite link to Tigers return

Dragons veteran Aaron Woods insists he never gave thought to an early departure from the club despite persistent whispers linking him with a swan song with the Tigers under former coach Tim Sheens.
Woods debuted as a teenager under Sheens at the Tigers in 2011, playing 146 games for the club, many alongside the club's future head coach Benji Marshall.
Woods signed a two-year deal with the Dragons ahead of last season, the second hinging on him making at least 18 top-grade appearances in 2022.
He ultimately played 19, activating season two of the contract, with the former Test and Origin prop saying he always intended to report for preseason in Wollongong.
"It was weird that one because I was on holidays with my wife and Benj was just [staying] at the same joint," Woods said.
"I've played with Benj before so it was like an old catch-up. I said 'how you going bud' we were in the pool with our kids and next thing you know I'm [supposedly] going back there.
"There was honestly no talk of going back there. I had to play 18 games last year to get a contract here and I'm really happy Hook's given me that opportunity."
It will see him enter his 14th NRL season off contract but, at just 31 years of age, there's no reason to assume it will be his last.
He has dipped a toe into post-football life with a media gig at Triple M, but admits he has "no idea" and has made no decisions about his football future beyond 2023.
"Who knows, we'll see how the body goes," he said.
"Everyone thinks I'm 35 but I've been around since I was 19 so I've been around a while. I've done 15 preseasons to date. We've got young Savelio (Tamale) here who just turned 18 so I did my first preseason when I was three years old.
"It's a really good young group to be around and lend my voice to and they're keeping me on my toes as well. It's the old cliche, but I'm the fittest I've been in a long time and you know you have to be because these kids are getting fitter, faster and stronger.
"I love my footy, anyone who knows me [knows] I'm a massive footy head, I can't get enough of it. There comes a time when you've got to think about [retirement] but, honestly, with the feel around this club, it hasn't even crossed my mind at the moment."
On the team front, the Dragons will be looking to bounce back from a couple of dismal seasons without finals action, with off-contract coach Anthony Griffin needing a strong start to the year to avoid the axe.
It's not an unfamiliar scenario for Woods, whose years at the Tigers saw the unceremonious sackings of Sheens, Mick Potter and Jason Taylor.
Having experienced that tumult, Woods said it's essential the Dragons hit the ground running in 2023 to take the air out of that discussion.
"If we lose the first couple the wolves are coming out, everyone's coming out to give it to us," he said.
"As a team and a club we've got to do our job and we've got to start off as fast as we can. Obviously we've got two points from the bye in round one which no one really cares about because everyone gets the bye.
"Then I think we've got the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Redcliffe so we need to start off strong. The goal has to be we win all of them. Then the monkey's off your back, everyone's where we should be at and the speculation goes away.
"There was a lot of speculation [about his future] but Hook's come back to training and been outstanding.The poor bloke lost his old man the week or two before we came back but he fronted up first day, he's had some good chats and quality time with the boys.
"The whole staff's changed, from GPS to the assistant coaches, so it's a completely different feel to last year and we haven't even got our main guys back yet from rep duty so it's a good place to be at the moment."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
