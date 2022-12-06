Illawarra Mercury
Woods a happy Dragon despite link to Tigers return

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 1:10pm
Aaron Woods says he never had any intention of departing the Dragons before seeing out the final year of his contract. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons veteran Aaron Woods insists he never gave thought to an early departure from the club despite persistent whispers linking him with a swan song with the Tigers under former coach Tim Sheens.

