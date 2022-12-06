Wollongong Hospital wait times can't continue: Editorial

As we rush towards the end of the year, we mere office workers look forward to some downtime. We're clinging on to the end where we'll collapse into a food coma in the sun and recharge for 2023.
But our healthcare workers don't have this luxury. In the world of 24/7 care, their reality is more hours of feeling desperately under the pump in a high-pressure environment where life and death matter.
As the quarterly Bureau of Health Information data is released publicly, it's a sorry fact that a four-hour-plus wait for treatment in Wollongong Hospital's emergency department is the norm.
The statistics for July to September 2022 show only 42.8 per cent of people leave within the four-hour benchmark. The average wait time in Wollongong Hospital emergency department is nearly an hour and 20 minutes longer than the average across NSW.
Furthermore, one in ten patients who need a ward bed wait for more than 33 hours and sick patients are waiting in ambulances outside ED twice as long as the average in the state.
Yesterday Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital chief executive Bernadette McDonald warned parents there would be waiting times of up to 12 hours for non-urgent ED patients. In an interview with the ABC, she asked parents to consider if their child could see a GP rather than come to the hospital. She confirmed that COVID was affecting staffing and that healthcare workers were at breaking point.
The hospital is hundreds of kilometres away from Wollongong, but it was refreshing to see a health CEO talk frankly about the issues facing the sector and what they were doing to try and address them.
In response to Wollongong Hospital's ED performance, Wollongong MP Paul Scully says it's time for a change. We can all see that. But what does change look like, and how long will it take?
An election is coming, and health will be a crucial issue on which voters make their call, but our nurses, doctors and all the healthcare support crew shouldn't have to wait until then.
They deserve to enter the end of 2022 knowing there is light at the end of the tunnel in 2023.
- Gayle Tomlinson
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
