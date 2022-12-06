Illawarra Mercury

Wollongong Hospital wait times can't continue: Editorial

December 7 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong nurses' rally in September 2022. Picture by Adam McLean.

As we rush towards the end of the year, we mere office workers look forward to some downtime. We're clinging on to the end where we'll collapse into a food coma in the sun and recharge for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.