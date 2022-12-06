Blazing car stops traffic at Cringilla

Traffic came to a standstill today as plumes of smoke erupted from a car at Cringilla.
The car, which is understood to have suffered from an overheated engine, affected the westbound traffic on Five Islands Rd at Lake Avenue.
The road remained closed for 40 minutes before traffic returned to normal.
Ambulance, NSW Police and a Fire and Rescue NSW firetruck were at the scene.
The car was totally destroyed by the fire but no one was injured during the incident.
