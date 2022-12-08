Hot Property Illawarra: Where you should have bought a home a decade ago

It's Thursday, which means it's time for the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
Making headlines this week is a look at where within the Wollongong LGA buyers should have snapped up a home a decade ago.
From Thirroul to Bulli and Coledale, a new list of suburbs where home prices have risen the most in the past 10 years features several expected spots.
However, some may be surprised to learn that Primbee has come in at number two on the top growth suburbs in the past decade.
We spoke with a Primbee home owner to find out about buying in the suburb two decades ago, and why they've now decided to sell.
An Illawarra couple have been moving into their new home this week, just as the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday increased the cash rate a further 25 basis points to 3.10 per cent.
Upon announcing the latest rise, RBA governor Philip Lowe said high inflation figures were still weighing on the board's mind.
Figures show that in the Illawarra, where the median house price is $955,130, home owners could be stung $122 more each month as a result of the rate rise.
We talked to the aforementioned couple, who just purchased a home at Unanderra, to get their thoughts on the latest rate hike, and the likelihood of further rate increases in 2023.
Meanwhile, a multi-million dollar home on a sought-after Warilla street remains on the market after failing to sell under the hammer.
The home at Little Lake Crescent is for sale for the first time in 35 years. It had previously been listed with an auction guide of $3.3 million.
Learn more about what happened by reading this week's Illawarra auction wrap-up.
Staying at the high-end of the market, are you looking for a weekend getaway, or a full-time change of scenery?
The always in demand Shoalhaven could have the answer, with a number of appealing properties on the market right now.
We've compiled a list of three eye-catching homes for sale in the region.
