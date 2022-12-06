A young woman who attended the Spilt Milk festival in Canberra and died of meningococcal was a school leaver celebrating the end of Year 12 with friends and waiting for exam results.
Meningitis Centre Australia said the 18-year-old from the South Coast died in Canberra after attending Spilt Milk on November 26.
The teenager was not vaccinated against Meningococcal strain B, CEO Karen Quick said.
This is the only common strain which is not offered as part of the free Meningococcal vaccine offered to Year 10 students.
ACT Health has not confirmed which strain the deceased woman had, or how many other cases there are in the territory.
On Monday, NSW Health issued a statement saying a "woman in her late teens has died from meningococcal disease".
ACT Health previously put out a warning about the case, and said it was contacting high-risk close contacts of the woman, who was being treated in Canberra Hospital.
Anyone who attended the festival is being urged to look out for symptoms.
This includes the sudden onset of fever, headache, neck stiffness, joint pain, a rash of red-purple spots or bruises, dislike of bright lights, nausea or vomiting.
Symptoms that may be present in young children include irritability, difficulty waking, high-pitched crying and refusal to eat.
Not all of the symptoms may be present at once.
Anyone with any symptoms needs urgent medical advice, and should attend an emergency department or their GP.
One in 10 people who contract meningococcal will die, Ms Quick said. One in four will be permanently disabled.
The disease is now uncommon due to vaccination. Children under five and people aged 15 to 25 are at the greatest risk of contracting the disease.
There are five common strains of meningococcal disease in Australia, which can all be vaccinated against.
However, the meningococcal B vaccine, available for people two months of age, costs around $120 a jab, Ms Quick said.
Known as the "kissing disease", meningococcal bacteria is usually spread though sneezing, coughing or deep kissing.
In addition to death, the disease can cause organ failure, limb loss and skin and tissue damage.
Teenagers and young people are often at higher risk of catching meningococcal, the Meningitis Centre Australia. said.
This is because they are more likely to kiss multiple partners, have crowded living situations, share smokes or vapes and partake in mass gatherings like music festivals.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
