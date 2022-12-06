Kisschasy have announced their first Wollongong show since 2009 as part of their national comeback tour.
The popular Melbourne emo-rock band recently reformed for Good Things Festival and after the success of the shows decided to extend the reunion to a nine-date tour.
The UOW UniBar will host Kisschasy on Thursday, May 11. Their last Wollongong show was at Waves in 2009.
Kisschasy are best known for their 2000s hits Opinions Won't Keep You Warm At Night, Spray On Pants and Do-Do's and Whoa-Oh's.
The band went on hiatus in 2015 after frontman Darren Cordeux relocated to Los Angeles.
"We're really excited to breathe new life into these songs that we remain very proud of," Cordeux said.
"It's humbling that our fan base endures almost a decade after we hung up our instruments, and it's reminded us that we created something very special together; a body of work that has managed to stand the test of time.
"This tour is for those who still hold our songs dear and have been waiting since we closed that curtain in 2015."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
