Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kookaburras star Blake Govers injured ahead of hockey World Cup

By Tony de Souza
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Govers is racing the clock to be fit for the World Cup in January after injuring his calf in a recent Test match against India.

Illawarra pair Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie played leading roles as the Kookaburras clinched a 4-1 victory in their five-match Test series against India in Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.