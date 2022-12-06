Illawarra pair Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie played leading roles as the Kookaburras clinched a 4-1 victory in their five-match Test series against India in Adelaide.
Unfortunately there was heartbreak for Govers, who suffered a calf injury in the first half of the third Test, which the Kookaburras lost 4-3 in the last seconds of the match.
Govers, who scored five goals in the opening two tests, came off in the second quarter with some discomfort and will now get a scan in Perth to assess the injury in preparation for next year's World Cup in India.
He will now have rehabilitation in Perth but expects to be back to normal in a couple of weeks.
There was better news for Ogilvie who made a welcome return to the Kookaburras after missing the opening two Tests due to work commitments.
Ogilvie was pleased to be back with the team after watching the opening games from home and said the 5-1 win in the fourth Test was the most convincing performance by the team.
"Defensively we were very strong and that's how we want to keep playing because to win major tournaments you need to be defensively solid," Ogilvie said.
"India have definitely been improving over the last few years. The games the last couple of weeks were much closer than our last encounters.
"They are a team that should be at the pointy end of the World Cup playing at home."
In the previous encounters, the Kookaburras have beaten the Indians 7-0 in the Tokyo Olympics and 7-1 in the Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham this year.
The fourth Test saw Ogilvie, on 123 caps, play a big part in the midfield, setting up two goals for Tom Wickham in the 5-1 win.
In the final Test, the Kookaburras took a commanding 5-2 lead in the final quarter before the Indians came back to reduce the deficit to 5-4. Their final goal came in the last seconds of the game from a drag flick by Harmanpreet Singh.
The team is back in Perth and the final 18 will be named next week for the India World Cup from January 13-29 in Bhubaneswar.
