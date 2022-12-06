The Illawarra Academy of Sport's best surfers had a successful time representing NSW at the 2022 Australian Junior Surfing Titles at Stradbroke Island off the Queensland coast.
Three of the IAS' junior Lonestar athletes ranked high at the event. Oceanna Rogers finished second in the U-18 girls, IAS athlete of the year Keira Buckpitt finished as a quarter-finalist in the U-18 girls and Lucy Darragh finished fourth in the U-14 girls.
The conclusion of the event also wrapped up the national rankings for individual age groups for 2022. Rogers finished sixth, Buckpitt placed third and Darragh came second.
It has been a whirlwind year for Rogers, who defended her state title on home turf earlier this year.
Despite the disappointment of not picking up first place, Rogers told the Mercury she was still happy with her performance in the competition.
"I won all my heats on the way to the final which gave me a bit of a confidence boost coming into the final," she said.
"But I just didn't get the best waves [in the final]. Second is still pretty good. The whether was good [at the event] until maybe Tuesday and it went really bad but the waves were different everyday and it was a new challenge. It was good to surf waves that were different to home," Rogers said.
The youngster said she would now turn her attention to continuing her passion at home and make the most of some [hopefully] good conditions this summer.
"I'm just going to try to surf as much as I can now that I've finished school and coming into summer," Rogers added.
"I'm going to spend a lot of days at the beach and surfing is probably the best training."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
