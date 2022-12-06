Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Academy of Sport surfers star at Australian Junior Surfing titles

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:55pm, first published 8:30am
Shell Cove's Oceanna Rogers finished second at the national surf titles. Picture - supplied

The Illawarra Academy of Sport's best surfers had a successful time representing NSW at the 2022 Australian Junior Surfing Titles at Stradbroke Island off the Queensland coast.

