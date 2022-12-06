Forget the reality TV show Geordie Shore, an Illawarra wildlife park is bringing Penguin Shores to Helensburgh next year.
Symbio Wildlife Park expects to open its penguin exhibit towards the second half of 2023 with, eventually, up to 20 little penguins taking up residence.
"It's been years since we've had a big-name species but our surveys tell us that everyone loves penguins," Symbio's chief marketing officer Kevin Fallon said.
That, Mr Fallon believes, is a legacy of the popular 2006 film Happy Feet.
There's more to it than simple popularity as including the penguins also is in line with Symbio's interest in the breeding and conservation of species endemic to Australia.
"There will be a viewing pool plus an opportunity for people to see them on land, too," Mr Fallon said.
"It will be as accessible as possible. All our new designs will allow a behind-the-scenes experience if the species has the capacity for it - as long as it doesn't impact the animals."
The eco-friendly experience received a $150,000 grant recently via the state government's Tourism Product Development Fund.
Already Member for Heathcote Lee Evans is thrilled at the prospect of learning more about the birds that really aren't so adept at flying.
"I'm excited to visit Symbio again once the Penguin Shores project is completed. This new experience will allow visitors to feel completely immersed in the daily life of the little penguin family and I know it will be a welcomed addition to Symbio," Mr Evans said.
The park's managing director Matthew Radnidge was grateful for the support.
"We're thrilled to receive this announcement and thank Lee, his team and the NSW Government for this opportunity. We will build a beautiful habitat for Penguin Shores that will inspire generations of people and help to conserve this unique Australian species," Mr Radnidge said.
Meanwhile the park has taken delivery of an unusual donation - sandstone boulders.
On its way to completing a project at Wombarra, the Menai Civil team unearthed a number of boulders.
They have gone into gardens and animals enclosures, explained Kurt Fahey, including some of the park's new projects.
"Our family has been in the Illawarra for five generations now and we are proud to be giving back to the community," Mr Fahey said.
