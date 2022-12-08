Illawarra Mercury
East Corrimal single mum fears for the worst as end to affordable rental scheme looms

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
Single mum Lisa Malone rents in Fairy Meadow. She fears the winding up of the National Rental Affordability Scheme could propel hundreds into homelessness. Picture by Adam McLean.

A single mum fears she will be among hundreds potentially facing homelessness in the Illawarra as government subsidies for affordable rentals come to an end.

