A young Keiraville man has avoided a conviction after throwing a frenzy of punches in a fight outside the Tusk nightclub on Crown Street.
Luke Morgan-Monk, 20, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault stemming from a fight early in the morning of April 25, 2022.
On Sunday, April 24, Morgan-Monk was out with a group including two young men who were in a similar year group as Morgan-Monk at school.
Just after midnight an argument broke out between some of the members of the group that Morgan-Monk was with.
Those involved in the argument left the venue and went outside onto Crown Street.
Security moved the group away from the front door but not before one of the group gestured to Morgan-Monk that he come outside.
Morgan-Monk's lawyer, Harry Lollback said man who made the gesture had incorrectly identified Morgan-Monk as being involved in an earlier fight that had broken out inside the club.
He said it was ultimately a case of "mistaken identity" which led Morgan-Monk to exit the club and begin laying into one of the men outside.
Morgan-Monk rushed towards the man who made the gesture and threw a punch with his right hand, hitting the man in the left side of his head.
Morgan-Monk continued to punch the victim until he was pulled away. Evading the grasp of the person holding him back, the victim stumbled towards Morgan-Monk, before Morgan-Monk grabbed him and threw several punches at him.
The two then began wrestling as friends attempted to intervene. The victim threw three punches in self defence at Morgan-Monk, with one of them connecting the Morgan-Munk's forehead, causing a split and swelling above his right eye.
Morgan-Monk then let go of his target and the other man was pulled away.
The entire encounter lasted just 20 seconds, according to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court.
Later that night Morgan-Monk went to Wollongong police station but did not make any comment to police and did not explain how he received a cut to his forehead and swelling above his right eye.
The next week, the victim provided a statement to police about what happened, and police were later able to identify Morgan-Monk based on CCTV that recorded the incident occurring.
In Wollongong Local Court, Magistrate Claire Girotto noted that this wasn't Morgan-Monk's finest hour but said she did not want to destroy his future by convicting him.
Ms Girotto sentenced him to a two year community release order and did not record a conviction.
