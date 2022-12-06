Illawarra Mercury
Luke Morgan-Monk on good behaviour bond after Tusk nightclub assault

Updated December 6 2022 - 6:24pm, first published 3:31pm
Luke Morgan-Monk avoided a conviction for a furious assault on a man outside a Wollongong nightclub. Supplied picture.

A young Keiraville man has avoided a conviction after throwing a frenzy of punches in a fight outside the Tusk nightclub on Crown Street.

