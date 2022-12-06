Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bulli Pass to close for roadwork on Wednesday

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Motorists are being advised to allow for extra travel time as Bulli Pass is set to close for roadwork on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.