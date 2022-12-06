Bulli Pass to close for roadwork on Wednesday

Motorists are being advised to allow for extra travel time as Bulli Pass is set to close for roadwork on Wednesday.
Diversions will be in place in both directions while the maintenance is underway from 9:00am to 3:00pm.
Motorists wanting to travel through the pass are being asked to plan ahead and have a buffer of 15 minutes.
Residents within the closure will have access to their homes at all times under the guidance of traffic controllers.
