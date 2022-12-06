Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Zone 16's battle to host Bowls NSW South Pacific carnival

By Mike Driscoll
Updated December 7 2022 - 3:58pm, first published 8:51am
The time-honoured South Pacific carnival is struggling for green space and enough support from clubs. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra's most treasured bowls event - the South Pacific carnival - will this month possibly face restrictions following a shortage of green space and a decline in support from clubs.

