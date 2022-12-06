Illawarra's most treasured bowls event - the South Pacific carnival - will this month possibly face restrictions following a shortage of green space and a decline in support from clubs.
The 62nd annual carnival from December 27 to January 6 will feature several hundred bowlers entered in Singles, Pairs, Fours and Mixed Pairs.
Just eight of Illawarra Zone 16's 21 member clubs have offered up green space which is critical, particularly on the opening three days of sectional play.
In addition, a carnival official has confirmed this year's Singles sectional rounds may not have enough markers in operation.
While it would be a blow to run any disciple without markers, carnival organiser Brian Gibson admitted the event itself could have been under threat were it not for an approximate 20 per cent fall off in entry numbers.
''If we weren't down on entries compared to other years, we would have been forced to implement some fairly major restrictions to the program,'' Gibson said.
Gibson said given the many positives this year for his sport in bouncing back from almost two years of COVID lockdowns, it was particularly disappointing many clubs have left the running of the region's most traditional event to just a handful of other clubs.
''This year we've been let down by some clubs who seem to think the carnival will run by itself,'' he said.
''It takes an incredible amount of time to put on a carnival like this and it's disappointing that too many clubs have not seen fit to give us the green space needed to run it.''
The counter argument from clubs is that they are under increasing financial pressure and the post-Christmas period is vital commercially, especially with the popularity of barefoot bowls parties.
Additionally, it is vital that clubs refurbish their greens during November/December which affects their availability to host the South Pacific.
After weeks of pressing clubs to make green space available only eight clubs - carnival headquarters Figtree Sports, Corrimal, Woonona, Windang, Warilla, Oak Flats, Albion Park and Kiama will host this year's South Pacific.
The carnival will commence December 27 with sectional play in Fours, followed by Pairs, Singles and Mixed Pairs. Post sectional play begins December 31, with no play on New Year's Day, while all finals are slated for January 6.
On the playing front, the Singles in particular looks wide open given that Warilla's four international stars - defending Singles and Pairs champion Corey Wedlock, Aaron Teys, Gary Kelly and Jeremy Henry will not feature.
Among the big-name visitors are ex-Australian bowler Nathan Wise, plus Steve Glasson and his son Ben, plus last year's Singles runner-up and Mixed Pairs winner Matt Sargeant, and Jackaroo star Carl Healey.
Corrimal's Chris Jansen and Brendan Dignam have been declared Zone Rookies Pairs champions following an investigation into the event by Bowls NSW.
Corrimal bowlers Chris Jansen and Brendan Dignam have been awarded the Zone Rookies Pairs title following an investigation into an eligibility breach by a player from the winning Kiama team.
Jansen and Dignam were beaten 12-7 by Kiama's Michael O'Reilly and Graeme Hand in the final but Hand should not have been in the field after playing overseas prior to the April 2018 Rookies eligibility start date.
Bowls NSW was alerted to the matter by a host of sources in the days following the Illawarra event.
After an investigation, Kiama were stripped of the title with Corrimal awarded the crown and a place at the State Rookies Pairs Finals in February.
The indiscretion was deemed an oversight, but a Bowls NSW spokesman confirmed it was a timely reminder that anyone who enters a Bowls NSW or Zone event read the full terms and conditions regarding eligibility. Best mates Jansen and Dignam have been notified officially of the Bowls NSW ruling and can prepare to take their place at the NSW Rookies Finals.
The ramifications of the Bowls NSW ruling extend beyond awarding the title to Corrimal. Kiama won their semi-final by a shot and all their opponents in the sectional and post-sectional rounds had their bid to make the Zone final compromised.
Peter Essery beat his good mate Peter Tweddle to claim the blue-ribbon Major Singles at Bellambi BC recently.
The finalists often play social bowls together with Essery a perennial contender in Bellambi club events and a previous Major Singles champion.
Essery played near flawless bowls in the final, while Tweddle was chasing his second club championship in just a few weeks after winning the 2022-23 Minor Singles.
Bellambi are not among Zone 16 biggest clubs but have a passionate bowls membership and an emphasis on friendly competition and being a hub for their local community.
Bellambi have a range of club championships and social bowls days plus are part of the Zone 16 Pennants competition with the 2022-23 Open Gender season to commence in late February.
The club welcomes new members with enquiries through the website or by visiting the club.
