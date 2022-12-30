The year 2022 was a big one for the fashion industry with several new trends kicking off and many old ones making a comeback.
Puffy sleeves, corset tops and slip dresses were some of the designs filling up shelves at retail stores and making an appearance on the runway.
UOW Graduate Donny Galella who has been working in the fashion industry for 14 years, styling celebrities for red carpet events and TV shows, has picked out the top trends of the year.
The Sydney fashion stylist believes a new fashion trend was born this year, known as Dopamine dressing.
"Dopamine dressing basically means wearing really bright, loud, colourful clothes that just make you feel good when you wear it," Mr Galella said.
Following the pandemic which saw people dressed in muted hues, he said, the bright colours have been openly welcomed by everyone.
"When you wear bright colours it's scientifically proven that it makes you feel happier as well," Mr Galella said.
If you've been seeing pink popping up everywhere, the Barbiecore trend is to blame.
Mr Galella said the Barbiecore pink originated when Margot Robbie clad in a blaring pink outfit for her upcoming Barbie movie went viral.
"Another reason is Valentino, he did a show where they used a very vibrant pink and everyone has since started using it," he said.
The fashion stylist who has dressed quite a few celebrities in the Barbiecore pink, said it has definitely been well received all around the globe.
The stylist hailing from Wollongong believes 90s fashion has made a comeback.
"Slip dresses, baggy jeans, chunky boots, corset tops are all typical 90s couture and they are very much in fashion right now," Mr Galella said.
Even though lots of people are embracing the 90s vibe, Mr Galella believes there are many who are also not.
"If you're in your 30s or 40s you've already lived through the 90s, you've worn the trend so you don't want to do it again," he said.
"But its new to the younger generation so they're really excited about it."
