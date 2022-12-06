Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Jim Wild's Oysters at Greenwell Point is open for harvest

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:17am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South Coast oyster season has started after a three year lull

Jim Wild's Oysters at Greenwell Point is currently open for harvest but the last three years have been "terrible" for local farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.