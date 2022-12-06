The South Coast oyster season has started after a three year lull

Jim Wild's Oysters at Greenwell Point is currently open for harvest but the last three years have been "terrible" for local farmers.
That's according to oyster farmer Sally McLean, who said fires, floods and rain have wreaked havoc on the Shoalhaven industry.
"At the moment our estuary is open for harvest, so we're able to harvest our own oysters, which is good," she said.
"When it rains everything washes into the river and the oysters aren't safe to eat. That means we have to close down the river and we can't harvest."
Jim Wild's Oysters has been forced to close about six times this year.
"Our longest period was about five months but one area was shut for 10 months, and we couldn't harvest or sell oysters out of that area," Ms McLean said.
"For us to be open at the moment and no rain is pretty rare. It's fantastic."
In the meantime, the market price of oysters has been steadily increasing. This is due to increased demand and supply shortages.
Sydney rock oysters in some areas have been completely wiped out by disease, and this has caused a surge in the market demand for oysters grown on the South Coast.
"The virus is not in every estuary, it hit Port Stevens and Karuah last year and it wiped out their entire crop of Sydney Rock oysters," Ms McLean said.
"It's a parasite that gets into the oysters and it kills them. Nobody really knows where it comes from, they found it in Queensland many, many years ago. There's no QX anywhere down south."
A NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) spokesperson said QX disease was endemic in some NSW estuaries.
"It's caused by protozoan parasite Martelia sydneyi and is a seasonally occurring disease, which causes production losses in Sydney Rock Oysters," the spokesperson said.
"M. sydneyi has previously been found in NSW coastal waters, including the south coast, and significant QX disease outbreaks have occurred in the Georges River, Hawkesbury River and Port Stephens."
According to the NSW Food Authority QX does not have any impacts on human health and seafood in the marketplace is safe to eat.
Shoalhaven estuaries have so far been able to avoid the virus. However, the market shortage has placed an extra demand on South Coast producers leading into Christmas.
"We've been back harvesting our oysters for about three weeks now, and we've got a little farmgate shop here that we sell all our oysters through," Ms McLean said.
"We open our own oysters and sell through our shop, and the market is getting better. There's lots of tourists around, and they like to come and try the fresh Shoalhaven Crookhaven River oysters. Things are getting busier, which is good."
In terms of supply Ms McLean said she hoped to have enough for Christmas and the summer season.
"Some of the oysters that are coming out aren't as big as people are used to but they'll still be lovely and fresh," she said.
"A lot of people don't know that it takes three years to grow our oysters. It's not like we can harvest within a season, we have to grow them."
She said Shoalhaven farmers had experienced mortalities due to the fresh water in the river, caused by rain.
"It's been difficult but we've got stock at the moment, so we want everyone to come down and support the local farmers," Ms McLean said.
However, people should get their Christmas orders in ahead of time.
"You never know what's going to happen, we might have another downpour of rain that forces us to close," Ms McLean said.
"We're trying to play catch up all the time but you never get back what you've lost. We've just got to try and keep moving forward, but it's been very tricky with the high mortality rates due to the weather.
"We're looking for a busy summer season, and that's probably our message," she said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
