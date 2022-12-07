Bulli High School's band of 12 is prepped to light up the stage with their much-anticipated Beatles concert.
The students, along with former Mental As Anything member and musician extraordinaire Zoltan Budai, have been tirelessly rehearsing for months.
Bulli High School teacher David Strange reckons the December 16 concert is unmissable.
READ MORE: What's on across the Illawarra
"Zoltan has been persevering with these kids and only the most dedicated musicians can stick with Beatles songs because the rhythms, harmonies and riffs are so complex," Mr Strange said.
It's only fitting for a regional music band to perform The Beatles songs, Mr strange says.
"The Beatles were also regional kids. They had the vision and the guts to take on London's cultural establishments," he said.
"They did it with humour, energy, sense of satire and highly accomplished technical skills that they refined and honed during their school years."
Mr Strange said it is more than just a concert for the students, it's an encouragement for the students to value their intellectual and creative risk-taking.
"If you work hard and are ambitious, you can conquer the world. This is a pathway for our best musicians to move on and go on play in the local circuit."
There will also be a dance performance by some students and teacher Emma Saunders who has previously worked as a choreographer and producer at the Sydney Opera House.
The tickets for the concert, which starts at 6pm, are on sale on Eventbrite for $10.
Crowd capacity is 500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.