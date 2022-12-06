Wollondilly trainer Kayla-Jane Coleman had a rare night away from the track last Thursday but that didn't stop her 'screaming the house down', as roughie Forever Thankful qualified for the final of the 2022 Group 1 Dapto Megastar.
The surprise result coming nearly a year after the Coleman-trained Tachycardic ran third in the 2021 Megastar, and five years after Forever Thankful's mother, Where Art Thou, finished fifth in the Dapto feature.
"When I saw her [Forever Thankful] in second spot I was just screaming at her to go and was hoping she could hold on," Coleman said.
"I thought there were four heats and the top two from each went through but then I doubted myself and had to double check before getting too excited.
"I was trying to put my son to bed too but that went out the window quick smart. It was certainly unexpected and although I don't think she can take out the final, you've got to be in it to win it.
"The run itself was actually pretty good. She ran 29.9 which is her at her best, she was strong enough to the line and she showed early pace which always helps in big races too."
Coleman's husband Shaun Evans was tasked with the handling duties in the heats as she tended to some recently born pups.
But Coleman was quick to reclaim her lead role ahead of the $75,000-to-the-winner final.
"One of my retired greyhounds, Cardiology, just had some pups so I was looking after them and wasn't home in time to get to the races," she said.
"I ended up sending Shaun and he did alright.
"I'll be the jockey for the final though and Shaun will enjoy being a spectator."
Forever Thankful ran second in her heat in a time of 29.94 to finish three lengths behind winner and fastest qualifier,
On The Bus, who stopped the clock in 29.72.
Yuko Girl (29.73), Coast Model (29.74) and Father Rick (29.78) were the other heat winners.
It will be Forever Thankful's first appearance in a Group 1 final, although she did race in the both the Group 3 Ladies Bracelet and New Sensation finals earlier this year.
"She'll probably be a 100-1 but she's boxed alright [box 3] and with Yuko Girl on the rail, every dog should get their chance," Coleman said.
"Every heat time was really similar so it looks like a pretty even race on paper."
Kembla Grange's Ruth King will send Lochinvar Lona around in his first Group final, with the son of Fernando Bale having already won three times over the Dapto 520m.
Jodie and Andy Lord will rug up three of the eight Megastar finalists with race favourite Good Odds Emma, Punter's Bandit and Coast Model all vying for their first Group 1 win.
While Sam Sultana will be hoping Yuko Girl can take out the race just two years after his daughter Kristy won the Megastar with Flying Ricciardo. From GRNSW
