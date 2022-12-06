Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kayla-Jane Coleman is Forever Thankful for chance to become Greyhound Racing NSW Dapto Megastar

Updated December 7 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forever Thankful will have a shot at becoming the Dapto Megastar for trainer Kayla-Jane Coleman. Picture supplied by GRNSW

Wollondilly trainer Kayla-Jane Coleman had a rare night away from the track last Thursday but that didn't stop her 'screaming the house down', as roughie Forever Thankful qualified for the final of the 2022 Group 1 Dapto Megastar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.