A two-car crash is causing traffic delays south of Windang Bridge.
The accident occurred around 3pm between Windang Road and Shellharbour Road.
Police are at scene while ambulance crew is expected to arrive shortly.
Everyone involved in the crash is conscious and breathing.
Traffic in Fairy Meadow was impacted when two vehicles crashed on the Princes Highway.
Two northbound lanes were closed as emergency services raced to the scene.
Fire and Rescue NSW were on the scene soon after receiving a call at 10.50am.
Police also were in attendance as a NSW Ambulance treated one of the drivers in the car.
She was treated at the scene before being taken away by paramedics.
