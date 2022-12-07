Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Young Helensburgh man's best shot at beating bowel cancer comes with $65k bill

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise: Megan Donnelly, Martin Donnelly, Jacqui Donnelly, Matthew Donnelly (L-R), Matthew Donnelly with girlfriend Ash, Jackson, Matthew and Dan (L-R). Supplied picture

When two tumours were found in Matthew Donnelly's colonoscopy report, the doctor asked for his parents to be included in the call informing them of what no parent ever wants to hear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.