When two tumours were found in Matthew Donnelly's colonoscopy report, the doctor asked for his parents to be included in the call informing them of what no parent ever wants to hear.
Their 25-year-old son had bowel cancer.
His mum Jacqui Donnelly, of Helensburgh, said it has been difficult to come to terms with the diagnosis.
"This is something we never, ever thought would happen to one of our children," she said.
With an extensive family history of bowel cancer, Mr Donnelly's family was particularly concerned when he started showing the all-too-well-known symptoms.
Unfortunately, on further testing, their worst fears were realised.
"Each day since has been very tough, especially when we've had to let our families know and prepare for the next several months for treatment and recovery," Mrs Donnelly said.
On consultation with a medical oncologist it was was found Mr Donnelly fit the rare criteria for a new and promising immunotherapy treatment.
"If successful, this may eliminate the need for chemotherapy and the complications associated with radiotherapy and surgery," Mrs Donnelly said.
The drug to be used in the treatment, however, is likely to foot a bill of more than $60,000.
"As an experimental treatment, Pembrolizumab, the immunotherapy drug, is not yet covered by Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme in our scenario and would need to be funded entirely upfront," she said.
On top of the drug, there are several other medical expenses to come.
"The $60,000 doesn't include the frequent MRI scans and the treatment of other complications of autoimmune disease flare-ups that may arise," Mrs Donnelly said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page for assistance with the medical costs.
"We appreciate all the support we are getting," Mrs Donnelly said.
"Every single person we have been in contact with in our lives has helped us in some way."
Last month, Mr Donnelly's friends Dan and Jackson ran for 200km to raise funds for his cancer treatment.
Imperium Group Fitness and Happy Hearts Academy also held fundraisers for the test analyst.
"I had never expected this level of support on this journey and can only express how grateful I am to know such beautiful people. Thank you so much," Matthew Donnelly said.
Mr Donnelly has had two rounds of immunotherapy since he was first diagnosed in September, with upcoming scans and procedures in January to determine if the cancer has shrunk.
