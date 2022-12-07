An educated view of a sustainable future. Letters, December 8, 2022

It was pleasing to see the piece by Professor Alex Frino, 'The Illawarra region must seize its future', (Mercury, December 3). His commentary provides a perspective of a person who has spent significant time living in the Illawarra and a nuanced academic insight of a potential sustainable future.
The steel and mining industries have provided a solid base for the Illawarra's development, but I would suggest much has been squandered by the short-term thinking that exists.
Alex Frino suggests steelmaking could have a future in the Illawarra, if it can solve the problem of coal: the coal mining industry will disappear, although probably not entirely.
The Illawarra has a well educated population and high quality educational institutions in UOW and TAFE. The recent Skills Summit and outcomes will be an important component of the future, as will a different energy future.
I would like to hear more of Alex Frino's thinking, which I hope the Mercury and UOW can facilitate.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
Recent surveys reported on ABC Radio National show that one in four people are skipping meals due to wages not keeping pace with the cost of living. More than half of those surveyed have also cut back on non-essential items.
The passing of the industrial relations legislation in federal parliament last week provides an opportunity to get wages moving again after more than 10 years of stagnation.
These changes to bargaining are especially welcome for those in many roles that are seen as traditionally lower paid, and coincidentally occupied mainly by women, such as aged care, childcare and hospitality. It is hoped that 2023 will bring a better quality of life for these workers.
Whilst the media focused on the bargaining aspects of the legislation there are many other elements that will provide better equality and protections to those in the workforce.
Deb Hanlon, Vincentia
Deanna "Violet" Coco was sentenced to 15 months in prison for blocking a single lane of traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in April to draw attention to the global climate emergency.
Who will be going to jail as being responsible for the thousands of roads blocked by fire and flood caused by climate change?
We all knew these disasters were going to happen, we had been warned for 50 years they were going to happen. People like Ms Coco stood up to try and prevent roads being blocked and washed away. Where is the justice in locking her up for trying to prevent more disasters?
Doug Steley, Heyfield
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.