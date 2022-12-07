An educated view of a sustainable future. Letters, December 8, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

An educated view of a sustainable future. Letters to the editor, December 8, 2022

December 8 2022 - 4:30am
It was pleasing to see the piece by Professor Alex Frino, 'The Illawarra region must seize its future', (Mercury, December 3). His commentary provides a perspective of a person who has spent significant time living in the Illawarra and a nuanced academic insight of a potential sustainable future.

Local News

