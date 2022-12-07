Tania Archibald has been announced as BlueScope's new chief executive officer of Australian Steel Products as the Port Kembla steelmaker continues on a mission to transform itself.
Formerly chief financial officer, Ms Archibald is the first woman to be the chief executive of the steelmaker's Australian operations.
Along with other moves announced today it will mean that six of the 10 positions on BlueScope's executive leadership team are held by women - a significant achievement in what had traditionally been a male-dominated industry.
This includes the new CEO of BlueScope's US operations, announced on Wednesday as Kirstie Keast.
"Tania has a strong track record having worked across Australia/New Zealand, Asia and Corporate, and more recently has been instrumental in deploying BlueScope's financial strength into major growth projects across the group," BlueScope said in a statement.
Ms Archibald will take over as CEO from John Nowlan, who has held the position since 2018.
Mr Nowlan will now take on an "advisory role" to the executive leadership team.
"Given the criticality of safety and manufacturing to BlueScope, John will also continue a strong leadership focus on health, safety and environment, and manufacturing excellence foundations and processes globally," the statement said.
In the US, former BlueScope chief people officer Ms Keast will replace the retiring Pat Finan as CEO for North America. Ms Keast will be replaced by Peta Renkin, the general manager of building components in Australian steel products.
Mark Vasella remains as CEO of BlueScope's global operations.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.