Penelope Towney and Claire McLennan one of the 30 winners in Nanga Mai awards

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated December 11 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 3:08pm
Nine-year-old award winner Penelope Towney. Picture by Robert Peet

Two Illawarra primary school students have won awards for excellence in aboriginal education, picked amongst 30 children from a huge pool of 650 nominations.

