Two Illawarra primary school students have won awards for excellence in aboriginal education, picked amongst 30 children from a huge pool of 650 nominations.
Primbee Public School's Claire McLennan and Waniora Public School student Penelope Towney were both presented with honours at a prestigious ceremony for the Aboriginal Education Awards.
Claire, a year five student, was recognised for her Outstanding Academic Achievement.
The whiz kid attends an Opportunity class every week where she is joined by students across the region who are high-achievers in literacy and numeracy, while she also recently achieved in the top two bands of NAPLAN 2022 across all areas.
Claire looks up to strong Indigenous women as her role models as is evident from her recent biography writing task, where she chose Karlie Noon, the first indigenous woman in Australia to graduate with a degree in Maths and Physics.
Meantime, this isn't the first time for an accolade for nine-year-old Penelope.
As Indigenous Literacy Foundation's youngest ambassador and the youngest First Nations filmmaker, the Wiradjuri and Palawa girl has achieved milestones way beyond her years.
Receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Public Speaking award at Nanga Mai Awards has been Penelope's most recent accolade.
Mum, Tara Hodge, is elated and proud of her daughter's achievements.
"Penelope pours her heart and soul into all that she does, especially when it comes to speaking about her culture, who she is and where she comes from," Ms Hodge said.
"As I'm aware, Penelope is the youngest recipient of a Nanga Mai award. She tries so hard and it's well deserved."
Waniora School Principal Michael Darmody attended the award ceremony with Penelope's family at Sydney Opera House and was extremely proud of the year-three-student, Ms Hodge said.
"We also had quite a few people approach us that already knew of Penelope from watching her short film, The Land We're On with Penelope Towney," she said.
The awards are presented by the NSW Department of Education and recognise students, school staff and Elders who have made significant contributions in their communities.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.