Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Gordon Bruce Hardes accused of attacking man with 'set of chains' in Wollongong

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 7 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon Bruce Hardes. Picture from Facebook.

An aspiring Wollongong rapper who goes by the moniker 'Convicted Caucasian' has been accused of attacking a man with a set of chains, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.