An aspiring Wollongong rapper who goes by the moniker 'Convicted Caucasian' has been accused of attacking a man with a set of chains, a court has heard.
Gordon Bruce Hardes, 41, fronted Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Wednesday following his arrest over the alleged incident.
Hardes told the court he had a violent history, however claimed in this matter he was acting in self-defence.
"I've been a violent man all my life and I've tried to settle myself down," he said.
"But I've still got delinquency in me. I punched him in the head because he punched me in the head.
"What am I supposed to do, let him punch me? I've been jumped all my life, your Honour."
According to court documents, about 8am Tuesday, the alleged male victim was asleep when he heard Hardes allegedly arguing with a woman in another room.
Police allege the man was met with Hardes standing at his bedroom door holding a "set of chains" and lock after the man yelled at him to stop arguing.
It is alleged the man got up to defend himself as Hardes swung the chains at him and caused a laceration to his head, according to court documents.
An altercation between the pair allegedly erupted before the man restrained Hardes and calmed him down.
Police arrived a short time later but by this point, Hardes had left.
The next morning, police received a call Hardes had returned and arrested him at the scene.
Hardes allegedly made partial admissions to his involvement in the incident however maintained he was acting in self-defence.
He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and did not enter any formal pleas, or apply for bail on Wednesday.
Magistrate Robert Walker formally refused bail and adjourned the matter to December 15 to give Hardes time to find legal representation.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
