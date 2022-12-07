Illawarra Mercury
NPL Wollongong to host charity poker event at Berkeley Hotel

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
December 7 2022
NPL Wollongong will host a charity poker event at Berkeley Hotel on Saturday, December 10.

A charity poker event will be held at Berkeley Hotel this Saturday afternoon to raise funds for Illawarra families in need.

