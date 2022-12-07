A charity poker event will be held at Berkeley Hotel this Saturday afternoon to raise funds for Illawarra families in need.
The event is the brainchild of NPL Wollongong owner Rob Knightley, who is also a member of the Throttle Jockeys.
For the past five years Throttle Jockeys, in conjunction with other organisations have raised over $50,000 each year for Illawarra Convoy.
Knightley said this year the groups raised $52,000 for Illawarra Convoy.
"We are involved in a number of events to raise funds for members in our Illawarra community who are doing it tough," he said.
"This poker tournament will be our first charity event raising funds for next year's Convoy. We take great pride in doing what we can to help families, especially those who have sick children.
"We are pretty proud to raise money for families in need as we are part of the Illawarra community."
Knightley said $5 from every player who takes part in Saturday's poker tournament, will go towards Illawarra families in need.
Entry to the December 10 charity poker event is free but players will have $20 add-on and re-buy options.
"Our poker players always support worthy causes and I'm sure they will do so again on Saturday," Knightley said.
"There will be raffles, lucky door prizes and other surprises."
Registration is at 1pm, with Saturday's game set to start at 2pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.