Newly published reports have detailed the state of the NSW health system and, one politician says the picture painted is not a pretty one.
The Bureau of Health Information data for the July to September quarter reveals, among a plethora of statistics, that Wollongong recorded the longest median wait times ever for people in the ED.
Local patients waited well above the average for NSW, fewer than ever left the ED within the four-hour state benchmark, the median wait time of four hours and 52 minutes is the highest recorded and the average wait in an ambulance outside the ED was longer than the benchmark, at 31 minutes.
For the Member for Keira, who doubles as the state opposition health spokesman, the situation is unacceptable.
"These are shocking figures but behind the numbers are patients waiting record times to be treated in our ED, or to have life-changing surgery or to get paramedics to arrive when they call 000," Mr Park said.
"For too long the government has blamed everything else except for the fact that a decade of under-staffing and under-resourcing our hospitals and health district has now led to locals having to deal with some of the longest delays to access healthcare than anywhere else in the state.
"This data does not paint a picture of a healthy system," he said.
Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) research shows a 17 per cent drop in elective surgeries in the nation's public hospitals compared with the last financial year.
That substantive was attributed to COVID-19 restrictions during 2021 and earlier this year.
The biggest drop - of 27 per cent - was recorded in NSW, with Western Australia dropping 23 per cent.
An elective surgery is medically necessary, and may be urgent, but applies where the patient's clinical condition does not need immediate care through an emergency admission.
Locally, the Illawarra's health department says staff shortages, winter illnesses, and a reduced access to GP appointments and residential aged care beds are behind long wait times at the region's emergency department.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said while the AIHW reports show the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on timeliness of care throughout the country, the NSW public health system continued to set the benchmark for performance.
"What is clear is that when a patient shows up at NSW public hospital, they are receiving the best and quickest care in the country," Minister Hazzard said.
"When it came to elective surgery performed on time, NSW was only a narrow second to Queensland, which had its borders closed for much of the pandemic while NSW remained open to the world and was dealing with a fraction of the COVID cases we experienced in NSW.
"Despite the many serious challenges associated with COVID-19, the NSW health system continues to provide safe, high-quality care to its patients, which is a testament to the ability and commitment of its outstanding workforce."
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
