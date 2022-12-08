Illawarra Mercury
Stacked field for Blitz tournament at Wollongong Golf Club

December 8 2022 - 12:05pm
Matt Millar headlines an impressive list of golfers to play at the Wollongong Blitz tournament on December 16.

The Wollongong Blitz golf tournament has attracted some of Australia's best golfers including two-time Blitz winner Matt Millar.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

