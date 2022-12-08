The Wollongong Blitz golf tournament has attracted some of Australia's best golfers including two-time Blitz winner Matt Millar.
Blitz "dubbed the T-20 of golf" is a 10-hole golf tournament with multiple short rounds and cuts; featuring a head-to-head mashup of golfing greats, rising stars and celebrity hotshots.
The unrivalled action revolves around a central village and Stadium Hole and the whole event is wrapped up in just over three hours.
One of six slated Blitz tournaments for season 2022-23 has been staged at Oxley Golf Club in Queensland, with the Wollongong event to be held on Friday, December 16.
Millar heads into the tournament at Wollongong Golf Club in fine form, having finished fifth at the recent Australian Open behind champion Cam Smith.
Millar won the Blitz tournament in Curlewis in 2019 and in Glenelg in 2021.
Another dual Blitz winner Antonio Murdaca (Glenelg 2018 and North Adelaide 2022) will also play in Wollongong.
The field will include James Gibellini, who won the Oxley Golf Club Blitz event on November 13 and previous winner Daniel Gale.
Current Australian long drive champion Stefan Scutti and Jeffrey Guan, the top-ranked Australian amateur, will also compete in Wollongong.
Justin Warren, who only recently returned from a US tour, is also in the field.
But most fans on the day will be keen to see how Wollongong golfers Lincoln Tighe, James Grierson and Tahnia Ravnjak fare.
Tighe recently told the Mercury he was very happy with where his game was at. Last month Tighe almost won the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links, finishing in second place after a drama-filled five-hole play-off.
Former Illawarra Hawks player Oscar Forman will also contest the Wollongong event which will feature food trucks, live music, putting comps, longest drive comp and a SEN live broadcast with Mat Campbell and Matt Russell.
The event is free but registering for tickets is encouraged via www.golfblitz.net
Some 600 tickets have already been allocated, with organisers expecting a great event and turnout.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
