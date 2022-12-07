A man has admitted to his involvement in stealing a cash box containing $3000 from Wash 'n Shine car wash at Unanderra earlier this year.
Kalobe Turnbull, 22, had his matter heard in his absence at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where his lawyer confirmed guilty pleas to charges stemming from the cash heist.
According to court documents, Turnbull and an unknown co-accused arrived at the Princes Highway business about 10.38pm on July 26.
While the co-accused parked to the wall of the wash bay beside the cash box, Turnbull acted as the look out.
Turnbull paced around, picked up a pressure hose and continuously looked up and down the highway while the co-accused inspected the box.
The pair drove off once the co-accused removed the box, which caused about $500 in damage. The box also contained $3000.
About 9.10pm on August 19, police found Turnbull hiding in a roof cavity in Coniston when they searched for him over unrelated matters.
He was arrested, and refused to disclose the name of his co-accused, instead providing police with a fictional movie character's name, Joe Dirt.
Turnbull pleaded guilty to entering land with intent to commit an indictable offence, larceny, and not disclosing a driver's identity.
The matter was adjourned for two weeks.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
